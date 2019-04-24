BJ’s Charitable Foundation Partners with Boston Children’s Hospital to Support New Initiative, ‘Healthy Eating Active Living’

Bob Eddy, executive vice president, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club (left), presents a $250,000 grant from the BJ’s Charitable Foundation to Kevin Churchwell, MD, President and COO, Boston Children’s Hospital (right), Shari Nethersole, MD, executive director, community health, Boston Children’s Hospital (second from right), and Molly Warner, MS, RDN, LDN, case manager at Upham’s Corner Health Center (second from left), to support an initiative from Boston Children’s Hospital called ‘Healthy Eating Active Living’ at the Upham’s Corner Health Center in Dorchester, Mass. (Photo: Business Wire)

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) announced a $250,000 grant from the BJ’s Charitable Foundation to support an innovative initiative from Boston Children’s Hospital called ‘Healthy Eating Active Living’ (HEAL) at the Upham’s Corner Health Center in Dorchester, Mass.

The HEAL initiative will focus on improving the health and wellness of children by enhancing access to nutrition education and connecting them to opportunities that engage the whole family in being healthy and active.

“We’re proud to partner with Boston Children’s Hospital on this initiative to help children who are at significant risk for higher rates of obesity and related health issues,” said Bob Eddy, executive vice president, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of BJ’s Wholesale Club. “BJ’s is committed to nourishing our communities and helping families thrive. This partnership will provide crucial resources that help families to access fresh foods and provide more education and support on how to shop, cook and prepare healthy meals for their children.”

HEAL will address an ongoing need for more focused assistance and support for children and families to make the behavioral changes needed to maintain weight and reach their health goals.

“This grant from BJ’s will help us to sustain access to improve child health outcomes in partnership with Upham’s Corner Health Center,” said Kevin Churchwell, president and Chief Operating Officer at Boston Children’s Hospital. “We are thrilled and grateful to have the support of the BJ’s Charitable Foundation to help us expand another program that supports the whole child and family.”

BJ’s Charitable Foundation brings a fresh approach to nourishing communities and helping families thrive by providing access to basic essentials including fresh food, education and wellness. Through its partnership with Feeding America®, the BJ's Charitable Foundation has provided grants to help agencies along the east coast distribute fresh, nutritious food and support Hunger-Free Summer Programs.

Over the years, BJ's has donated more than 86 million pounds of fresh food to Feeding America® member food banks through its Feeding Communities® program. In turn, the program has helped distribute over 71 million meals to help alleviate hunger in local communities in the Eastern United States.

