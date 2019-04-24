Action Network Selects HVR to Support Optimization of Email and Analytics Services through Real-Time Data Replication to the Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HVR, provider of real-time cloud data integration technology, today announced that it has completed a 100% cloud data integration project for mission-driven organization Action Network, supporting a faster and more accurate product for its customers. HVR’s real-time data replication solution helps Action Network reduce the time it takes customers to create targeted email lists by 80%, and customers now receive real-time data for analytics on their campaigns, allowing for more timely and accurate decision-making.

“We selected HVR to enhance our email targeting application and analytics solution, as it allows us to perform real-time replication without putting any load on the source database,” said Jason Rosenbaum, Director of Technology for Action Network. “With HVR, not only is our entire solution simpler and requires less developer hours, but our customers now get more accurate and timely email analytics.”

Action Network is dedicated to helping non-profit companies build online power for grassroots movements. Its open platform provides advocacy tools for their clients to organize events and fundraisers, conduct mass mailings, and create petitions, as well as provide complex statistics to analyze success. The organization needed to optimize their process to allow their customers to quickly create targeted email lists and receive real-time data to evaluate their campaigns. After testing various resources, Action Network determined it could solve the challenge by implementing a cloud-based data warehouse, but it needed automated, real-time data replication between the production database and the cloud data warehouse to fully realize this solution.

“HVR’s distributed architecture and low impact log-based CDC functionality stands out from other replication solutions that use remote capture on a single server,” said Mark Van de Wiel, Chief Technology Officer for HVR. “By using HVR to simplify data replication from a busy source database to the cloud data warehouse, Action Network is able to provide its customers with reliable and accurate real-time analytics.”

Action Network’s services rely on a robust production database to store data from mailings and contact lists. Its email targeting and analytics solution then replicates this information to an engine that allows customers to run queries to create email lists and analyze the performance of their email campaigns. However, because Action Network had to parse out data for individual customers from millions of rows of data, scripts took hours to run. By relying on HVR’s solution to replicate data from its source production database to a cloud-based data warehouse, Action Network now enables customers to create targeted email lists and analyze the results from their campaigns in near-real-time, rather than in minutes or hours.

HVR provides a real-time cloud data replication solution that supports enterprise modernization efforts. The HVR platform is a reliable, secure, and scalable way to quickly and efficiently move large data volumes in complex environments, enabling real-time data updates, access, and analysis. Global market leaders in a variety of industries trust HVR to address their real-time data integration challenges and revolutionize their businesses. HVR is a privately held company based in San Francisco, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

