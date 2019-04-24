NanoView Biosciences and Quantum Design Japan Enter Into Japanese Distribution Agreement

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NanoView Biosciences, Inc., and Quantum Design Japan, a subsidiary of Quantum Design International, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement for NanoView’s ExoView™ platform in Japan.

“We are pleased to offer customers in Japan access to the ExoView platform, which allows scientists the unprecedented ability to accurately identify and characterize exosomes,” said Shoji Taguchi, President of Quantum Design Japan. “We look forward to a close and productive relationship with the team at NanoView.”

The ExoView platform, which was recently recognized with a 2019 New Product Award by the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening, provides high-resolution sizing, counting, and phenotyping of exosomes at the individual extracellular vesicle level. The molecular cargo carried by exosomes has potential for diagnostic, prognostic, and even therapeutic use for a broad range of diseases. The ExoView platform requires minimal sample input, no sample prep or purification, and little hands-on time. It can be used directly with complex biological samples.

“We are delighted to be working with Quantum Design Japan, our first distributor in Asia, to expand access to the ExoView platform to this important and innovative research market,” said Jerry Williamson, CEO of NanoView Biosciences. “Exosome analysis is expected to be the next big step forward in precision medicine, and our goal is to enable that progress with technology that allows researchers to better understand the function and utility of these vesicles.”

The ExoView platform will be on display at the NanoView booth at the annual meeting of the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles, taking place April 24-28 in Kyoto, Japan.

The ExoView platform is designed For Research Use Only. It is not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About NanoView Biosciences

NanoView Biosciences, a Boston-based, privately-held company, is focused on enabling life science researchers to better understand the biological role of exosomes and their potential use as biomarkers for improving the diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, and monitoring of disease. The company’s proprietary product, the ExoView™ platform, is designed to fully characterize exosomes and other extracellular vesicles for use in basic and translational research, enabling the implementation of nanomedicine. ExoView is a high-throughput, cost-effective analysis system that is easy to use and does not require purification or large sample volumes to accurately analyze exosomes.

www.nanoviewbio.com

About Quantum Design Japan

Quantum Design Japan, based in Tokyo, a subsidiary of Quantum Design International, distributes a wide range of scientific and industrial technologies. The company’s team of highly trained sales and technical service professionals offers distribution partners “front line” technical support, providing the highest level of product knowledge and expertise to academic and industrial scientists in exosomes and other lifescience research market as well as material research market.

www.qd-international.com