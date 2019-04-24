Smiths Detection Receives $4.2 Million to Supply Ezeiza International Airport with Advanced Checked Baggage Screeners

EDGEWOOD, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Detection Inc. (SDI) supplier Dainippon, has received an order to supply HI-SCAN XCT 10080, a next generation, high-speed explosives detection system (EDS), to Dainippon for Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The systems are the first explosives detection solutions to be installed in the airport’s new baggage handling system aimed to improve the speed and efficiency of screening processes.

Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 10080 XCT utilizes a dual-energy advanced security X-ray and 3D volumetric Computed Tomography (CT) for enhanced imaging. The units are also capable of detecting other goods that are of interest to cargo shipment companies, customs, police and other authorities.

Shan Hood, President of SDI said, “Airports around the world trust Smiths Detection to deliver integrated solutions that keep them running effectively, efficiently and assures an enhanced passenger experience. The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT’s exceptional capabilities, combined with Smiths Detection’s global service network will ensure that Ezeiza International Airport is positioned for growth.”

Alberto Lopez Camino, President of Dainippon said, “We are looking forward to partnering with Smiths Detection to provide state-of-the-art technology to Ezeiza International Airport.” Dainippon, which is based in Argentina, specializes in the provision of turnkey solutions linked to integration of non-intrusive technologies for inspection, detection and identification.

The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT was originally designed to support international aviation security measures for high-speed checked baggage screening. The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT has a large tunnel and high-speed conveyor, which speeds up the screening processes while increasing detection capability.

For more information, please visit www.smithsdetection.com or www.dainippon.com.ar.

