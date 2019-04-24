USAT Announces Expansion of Seed Markets Integration with Multiple Micro Market Providers

MALVERN, Pa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT), a premier digital payment, consumer engagement and logistics service provider for the self-service retail market, today announced that its micro market optimization solution, Seed Markets, is now fully integrated with some of the industry’s large micro market providers, including 365 Retail Markets, Avanti Markets, Company Kitchen, Three Square Market and Yoke Payments. Through the Seed Markets’ cloud-based and mobile solution, micro market operators can benefit from the same service efficiency tools already available for vending through Seed Pro™ and for back-office management through Seed Office™.

The announcement reflects an expansion of USAT’s roster of Seed Markets customers. In February of 2018, USAT announced broad availability of Seed Markets and deployment with All Star Services, One Source Office Refreshments, K&R Vending, Imperial Companies, CL Vending, Southern Canteen, and Gulf Coast Canteen. Through Seed Markets, owners and operators of micro market companies benefit from one standard set of tools including simplified route management, efficient warehouse pre-picking, a single reporting interface and cash accountability.

“As the micro markets industry continues to grow, more and more operators are looking to add this new channel to their portfolio,” said Paul Stadler, VP Product Management, USA Technologies. “However, operators wanting to add micro markets often struggle with separate, disparate business platforms and separate inventory for vending, office coffee services (“OCS”) and micro markets. Seed Markets enables operators to simplify their operations by standardizing on a single set of mobile and web-based tools for micro markets, vending, and OCS. This enables them to better manage operational costs and increase efficiencies.”

With the implementation of the new NAMA standard on VDI VMS/MMS integration, USA Technologies now has the ability to accelerate the integration of Seed Markets with micro markets on which the NAMA standard has been implemented, as the standard eliminates delays stemming from any unique development work that would otherwise be required to integrate Seed Markets with micro markets that do not comply with the standard. This standard is being used for additional Seed Markets customer integrations, including Vendors Exchange International, which is expected to be completed during Q2 of calendar year 2019.

Last year, USAT completed the acquisition of Cantaloupe Systems, which includes its Seed Office and Seed Pro services, adding logistics, dynamic route scheduling, automated pre-kitting, responsive merchandising, inventory management, warehouse and accounting management to its existing portfolio of cashless payment, loyalty and consumer engagement services. The combined portfolio is designed to provide an enterprise system for self-service unattended retail businesses. The expansion of Seed Markets further extends USAT’s enterprise offering for self-service unattended retail businesses.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc. is a premier payment technology service provider of integrated cashless and mobile transactions in the self-service retail market. The company also provides a broad line of cashless acceptance technologies including its NFC-ready ePort® G-series, ePort Mobile® for customers on the go, ePort® Interactive, and QuickConnect, an API Web service for developers. Through its acquisition of Cantaloupe Systems, Inc. ("Cantaloupe"), the company also offers logistics, dynamic route scheduling, automated pre-kitting, responsive merchandising, inventory management, warehouse and accounting management solutions. Cantaloupe is a premier provider of cloud and mobile solutions for vending, micro markets, and office coffee services.

