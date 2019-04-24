Rejuvenation Announces Landfill Diversion Partnership with Habitat for Humanity ReStores and Commits to Sustainably-Sourced Textiles

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rejuvenation, a Portland, Oregon-based designer, manufacturer and retailer of quality lighting, hardware and home goods today announced a partnership with Habitat for Humanity’s ReStores focused on re-use and landfill diversion. Rejuvenation has also expanded their commitment to sustainability through their product assortment, announcing that all textiles will now be sustainably sourced and made from organic fibers.

According to a report by the World Bank, building material accounts for half of the solid waste generated every year worldwide. As Rejuvenation customers are often tackling remodeling projects, the company has committed to helping customers understand their options for mitigating construction waste. As part of this, Rejuvenation is partnering with Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore program which diverts 280,000 tons of waste from landfills across the U.S. each year.

Habitat for Humanity ReStores are home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, home improvement products, building materials, and more at a fraction of the retail prices. Proceeds from, and donations to, ReStores support Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build affordable homes to empower families with strength, stability, and self-reliance. Each Rejuvenation store is connected to their local ReStore and will offer resources and education to their customers around how to donate home goods and building materials so they can be reused and recycled.

“ Rejuvenation was started in 1977 as an architectural salvage shop and reuse remains a significant part of who we are today,” said Ryan Ross, Executive Vice President of Rejuvenation. “ We look for opportunities to scale sustainability efforts in partnership with our customers and the ReStore program will help to raise awareness of the impact that construction waste has on our landfills.”

Select Rejuvenation stores will be hosting donation events in partnership with their local ReStores as well as sharing information and offers for free residential donation pick-up services.

Rejuvenation has also announced a completely revamped bedding assortment and will now only offer textiles that are 100% organic fiber construction. Rejuvenation’s new linen bedding collection is crafted with 100% organic flax fibers at a Fair Trade Certified™ factory and is Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified, surpassing the highest criterion of testing for harmful chemicals and synthetics. Rejuvenation’s new Sateen Bedding collection is made with 100% organic cotton and crafted at a family-owned factory in Guimarães, Portugal. The cotton is certified to the Global Organic Textiles Standard (GOTS), which is recognized as the world’s leading processing standard for textiles, ensuring both organic fiber composition as well as a finished product free from harsh chemical residues.

Find more information on Rejuvenation’s commitment to environmental sustainability on their blog.

