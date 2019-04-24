BurstIQ Signs Strategic Partnership with International Trade Administration (ITA) to Support Blockchain Healthcare and FinTech Initiatives

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BurstIQ and the International Trade Administration (ITA) announced the formation of a Strategic Partnership focused on promoting blockchain, healthcare best practices, and strategic domestic and international initiatives to drive U.S. economic development, trade, and international competitiveness.

Paul Thanos, Director of the Office of Finance and Insurance Industries (OFII) at the International Trade Administration (ITA), commented, “We are excited to be working with BurstIQ. This collaboration marks our first Strategic Partnership in the blockchain industry. BurstIQ is well-positioned to support and advance our economic development efforts through its health data platform—enabling new export opportunities for the U.S. health and FinTech industry.”

Frank Ricotta, CEO of BurstIQ, commented, “BurstIQ is committed to improving the global business environment in partnership with ITA. We are looking to work with ITA to establish business and economic growth opportunities both domestic and international that wouldn’t otherwise exist without this collaboration. Furthermore, ITA’s mission aligns well with our mission to support the development of a global, person-centric health data economy, and we are looking forward to working closely with ITA to advance the missions of both organizations.”

About The International Trade Administration (ITA)

The International Trade Administration (ITA) is the premier resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. ITA has more than 2,200 employees assisting U.S. exporters in more than 100 U.S. cities and 75 markets worldwide. ITA works to improve the global business environment and helps U.S. organizations compete at home and abroad.

ITA works with its Strategic Partners in support of ITA’s mission to strengthen the competitiveness of U.S. industry, promote trade and investment, and ensure fair trade through the rigorous enforcement of our trade laws and agreements. Partnership activities help to grow the U.S. exporter base, educate the public about the benefits of international trade, and increase awareness of ITA and other government resources available to assist exporters and investors.

About BurstIQ

BurstIQ™ is an industry-leading blockchain enablement company, offering enterprise-level blockchain solutions for the health and healthcare industry. The company offers a HIPAA- and GDPR- compliant platform that seamlessly leverages blockchain, advanced security, Big Data capabilities, and machine intelligence to enable a global health data network through which healthcare businesses and individuals can access, control, monetize, and gain insights from their health data. The company provides platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions to healthcare institutions, insurers, life sciences/pharma companies, and government agencies at the state, national, and international level.

