True Office Learning and Broadcat Partner to Offer Clients End-to-End Compliance Training Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True Office Learning, the creator of groundbreaking e-learning software that measurably improves performance in organizations around the world, today announced a partnership with Broadcat, a compliance design company that takes a behavioral approach to compliance training, to offer clients end-to-end compliance training solutions through their combined product offerings.

“We are thrilled to join forces with an innovative company like Broadcat, which effectively translates training concepts into the daily tasks employees actually encounter through their innovative job aides and just-in-time tools,” said True Office Learning CEO Neha Gupta. “We believe that in order for compliance programs to be successful, they need to function as an ecosystem, with data informing how each part of that system interacts with the next. Our courses give leaders insight into where behaviors need to change in the organization, and Broadcat’s approach excels in filling those gaps and fostering a culture of compliance knowledge.”

True Office Learning is a leading enterprise education and analytics company that connects e-learning to advanced behavioral data through an adaptive technology platform to drive business results. Its customers will now be able to deploy complementary resources from Broadcat including job aids, leadership talking points, and support materials for compliance teams to reinforce and build upon the subject matter learned in True Office Learning courses. Like True Office Learning, Broadcat offers customized training solutions across the core compliance curriculum including anti-corruption, workplace harassment, code of conduct and cybersecurity resources.

Broadcat takes a behavioral approach to compliance communications and training. It crafts tools that frame compliance around everyday behaviors, making it clear to employees how compliance and ethics applies to regular job duties like financial approvals, hiring and firing, managing vendors, closing deals, and more.

“Our focus is on reframing compliance concepts around what employees are most likely to see in their day-to-day job environment,” said Broadcat founder Ricardo Pellafone. “Our approach is to create tools that are simple and easy-to-understand, but incorporate sophisticated pre-commitment devices from the behavioral research—and we’ve been recognized as a best practice in behavioral compliance in the Temple Law Review as a result,” he continued. “True Office Learning’s advanced analytics platform provides customers with the ability to target specific needs for follow-up, which can then be addressed through Broadcat’s resources in driving change at the employee level.”

Broadcat offers companies a number of means of deploying their resources based on customer need, from bolt-on to fully integrated solutions. Customers can grow from simply distributing the resources as a compliance newsletter replacement to using them as manager-led training, integrating them into their policies and procedures, and finally implementing them as “just-in-time” guidance in employee workflows—providing relevant, targeted guidance to employees as they engage in real-time activities like approving invoices and expenses.

About True Office Learning

Driving elevated employee performance for over 300 leading organizations, True Office Learning is the creator of award-winning adaptive learning and behavioral intelligence technology for the enterprise.

Our cloud-based, platform independent software transforms boring, passive training into active, learn by doing digital experiences that yield previously immeasurable behavioral insight and predictive analytics for the organization. With quantifiable efficacy that drives better business outcomes, True Office Learning builds better businesses.

True Office Learning is based in New York City.

About Broadcat

Broadcat is a compliance design company that takes a behavioral approach to compliance training, reframing compliance concepts around business tasks. They create tools like checklists, flowcharts, and infographics that are simple and easy to understand, but contain sophisticated precommitment devices to avoid employee misconduct—and that's why their work was described as a "behavioral compliance best practice" in the Temple Law Review.

Broadcat is based in Dallas.