Assurant Renters Insurance Now Integrated with Entrata’s Software Offering for Property Managers

NEW YORK & LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a global provider of risk management solutions, today announced that its products and services are available for communities using Entrata, which offers comprehensive property management software. Assurant’s renters insurance, designed for the multifamily industry will now be seamlessly integrated into Entrata’s system providing residents and property staff a streamlined insurance experience.

Through its single-login, open-access Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) system, Entrata provides a suite of management, marketing and leasing solutions, as well as paperless program, training, implementation, creative, and integration services. Since launching in 2003, Entrata has processed over 45 million rent transactions.

“ Entrata is a key player in the property management software space and we’re excited that Assurant will now be part of its dynamic toolbox of offerings for property managers and their residents,” said Steve Hein, senior vice president of Multifamily Housing at Assurant. “ This new partnership with Entrata supports our continued effort to automate and integrate with clients, and we look forward to making it easier for property managers to both run and protect their businesses.”

Assurant’s risk mitigation solutions will fully integrate with Entrata providing property managers with the ability to automatically track tenants’ coverage. This reduces their reliance on the labor-intensive process of property staff manually entering insurance information for each tenant to track compliance with the lease. This simplified process enables a higher level of compliance, eliminating gaps in coverage and reducing overall risk.

“ Entrata’s platform is designed to provide customers with advanced, easy-to-use technology, with the flexibility to integrate third-party solutions,” said Chase Harrington, president and chief operating officer at Entrata. “ We want to ensure they have the best possible options for protecting their businesses, which is why we’re pleased to partner with Assurant, a well-recognized leader in this space.”

Assurant’s renters insurance solutions will be available through Entrata beginning next month. To find out more, visit www.assurant.com.

