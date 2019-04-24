Black & Veatch Selected for Major Onshore Wind EPC Contract

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black & Veatch has been selected to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services on a new onshore wind facility for Capital Power, a North American power producer.

Under the terms of the balance of plant (BOP) EPC contract, Black & Veatch, a global provider of renewable energy solutions, will deliver the Cardinal Point Wind Project, a new 150-megawatt (MW) onshore wind facility that will be located on privately-owned lands in McDonough and Warren Counties, Illinois.

“Sustainability and resilience have become market drivers that are reshaping how the industry views the economics of renewable energy,” said Dave Leligdon, Global Director of Black & Veatch’s renewable energy group. “Growing demand for wind and solar PV and the need to integrate renewable solutions with conventional generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure have changed the dynamics of the power market and are introducing incredible new opportunities.”

“Adding Cardinal Point Wind to Capital Power’s generation assets continues the growth of our renewable portfolio across North America and demonstrates continued execution of this core element of our strategy,” said Darcy Trufyn, Capital Power’s Senior Vice President, Operations, Engineering and Construction. “We are excited to work with Black & Veatch again to deliver this wind power project in Illinois.”

The project underscores Black & Veatch’s expertise in wind execution and comes as the company completes a recent reorganization of its Power business to more nimbly address the growing renewable energy market. Under the new vertical, Black & Veatch will provide full spectrum services to EPC solutions across the entire project life cycle – including early-stage development and project implementation – for onshore wind, repowering and offshore wind applications.

“This project builds upon Black & Veatch’s expertise in onshore wind and other renewable energy efforts,” said Ali Assaf, Senior Regional General Manager for Black & Veatch. “The resulting wind farm will not only expand Capital Power’s generation capabilities, but it will help support its vision of providing its customers with affordable, clean and reliable energy for decades to come.”

Editor’s Notes:

Black & Veatch partnered with Capital Power to provide engineering expertise on the company’s Clover Bar Energy Centre, a 243 MW natural gas facility in Alberta. Black & Veatch designed the facility’s peaking units, which allow Capital Power to offer competitive peaking capacity and deliver power to the market within 10 minutes, capturing greater margins from peak power prices and providing additional flexibility to optimize its power portfolio.

Black & Veatch played a key role in Deepwater Wind’s Block Island Wind Farm project, the first offshore wind farm in the U.S. Black & Veatch designed the infrastructure – 25 miles of 34.5-kV undersea and underground cable – that connected the 30MW, five-turbine wind farm to the mainland power grid for the first time. The project won ENR’s Best Project award in 2017.

