Miller Barondess Selects DISCO as Ediscovery Partner

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Miller Barondess LLP, a Los Angeles-based litigation boutique specializing in high-stakes litigation and trial work, today announced its selection of legaltech leader DISCO as its ediscovery partner.

With a mission to solve the legal problems of its clients in an effective and efficient manner, the team of more than 30 attorneys at Miller Barondess demanded a discovery solution that empowers an agile and creative approach to help them deliver successful litigation results to their clients. The firm found DISCO to be a revolutionary improvement compared to prior solutions — from the platform’s unrivaled speed and ease of use to its simplified cost structure.

“DISCO is leaps and bounds ahead of the competition. The platform makes it easy for our team to quickly get up and running so we can focus on generating results for our clients,” said Jason H. Tokoro, Partner, Miller Barondess. “In addition, DISCO is regularly enhancing its product and service offerings with advanced capabilities that enable us to reduce the time spent reviewing documents, while making the document review more effective and efficient.”

In addition to its superior technology, DISCO’s transparent pricing was a key differentiator for Miller Barondess. DISCO’s flat, all-inclusive, per-gigabyte pricing model eliminates surprises and allows for predictability and better budget planning with clients. Unlike other platforms, there are no additional costs for ingestion, processing, early case assessment, user licenses, or production.

“Trial lawyers are seeking a creative approach to discovery that helps them tell better stories to strategically position cases to benefit their clients,” said DISCO Chief Marketing Officer Neil Etheridge. “Miller Barondess recognizes that leveraging DISCO's cloud-based ediscovery platform will give them a strategic and competitive advantage by helping them deliver higher quality legal services more efficiently.”

About DISCO

DISCO is a legal technology company that applies artificial intelligence and cloud computing to legal problems to help great lawyers and legal teams improve legal outcomes for their clients. Corporate legal departments, law firms, and government agencies around the world use DISCO as their ediscovery solution for compliance, disputes, and investigations. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.