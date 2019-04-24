US Bioservices Selected by Biocodex SAS to Exclusively Dispense DIACOMIT® (stiripentol)

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Bioservices, a specialty pharmacy that is a part of AmerisourceBergen, today announced that it has been selected by Biocodex SAS to exclusively dispense DIACOMIT® (stiripentol). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved DIACOMIT® on August 20, 2018 for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome (DS) in patients two years of age and older taking Clobazam. DIACOMIT® is approved by the FDA in two formulations – capsules and powder for oral suspension.

DS, also known as severe myoclonic epilepsy in infancy (SMEI), is an orphan disease considered one of the most intractable forms of epilepsy, with first seizures occurring during the first year of life. DS is characterized by severe epilepsy, psychomotor retardation and a high mortality rate reported in up to 21 percent of these patients. DS is thought to affect approximately 2,800 patients aged 2 to 18 years in the United States, and DIACOMIT® addresses key unmet medical needs in this poorly serviced population experiencing a catastrophic, life-threatening condition.

"US Bioservices is proud to partner with Biocodex to bring this innovative treatment to patients affected by Dravet syndrome,” said Angela Ward, President of US Bioservices. “Because of our unmatched experience in rare disease, we understand the clinical expertise and coordination required to support the specialized needs of patients and their caregivers. We welcome the opportunity to facilitate access to treatment and provide clinically-coordinated care for patients who are prescribed DIACOMIT®.”

As an independent specialty pharmacy, US Bioservices is committed to being a premier partner on programs that support small and underserved patient populations. By fostering long-standing, collaborative relationships with physicians and specialists, US Bioservices creates an integrated care environment that benefits both patients and caregivers. Other AmerisourceBergen companies supporting the Biocodex partnership include ICS, a strategic third-party logistics company, and Xcenda, a leader in market access consulting services.

Through the breadth of resources available at AmerisourceBergen, US Bioservices develops solutions to ensure all patients on therapy receive uncompromising support to navigate their treatment, clinically, economically and socially. In addition to specialty pharmacy, US Bioservices provide patients prescribed DIACOMIT® with select patient support services including co-pay card administration, patient assistance program eligibility, as well as call center services. For more information about US Bioservices, please go to www.usbioservices.com.

Physicians may submit prescriptions to US Bioservices via phone (833.248.0467), fax (833.871.4137), ePrescribe or the MyPathpoint Prescriber Portal.

About AmerisourceBergen

