Community Bank Enhances Its Employee and Customer Experiences with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Bank System, Inc., a full-service financial institution and longtime Kronos Incorporated customer, has migrated from Workforce Central to Workforce Dimensions to enhance and modernize its manager and employee experience. The next generation, cloud-native Workforce Dimensions solution delivers a responsive design, artificial intelligence (AI), and embedded analytics to unburden users from cumbersome processes – empowering employees and managers to dedicate more time to customer service.

Serving its customers for more than 150 years, Community Bank is a commercial bank with 240 locations. With Workforce Dimensions, Community Bank is using AI and advanced machine learning to streamline processes for its entire workforce – both hourly and salaried employees – including branch managers, tellers, loan officers, and data processing officers.

For the first time, Community Bank managers have access to critical data in real time. Analytics embedded within Workforce Dimensions and powered by AIMEE, an AI engine built for managers and employees, give in-the-moment insights into daily workforce operations via real-time visualization and reporting. This allows managers to spend less time on processes and more time solving problems.

Workforce Dimensions helps Community Bank control labor costs, improve workforce productivity, and minimize compliance risk all while engaging employees: With real-time insight into critical data, such as employee attendance, hours worked, and approaching overtime, managers can act quickly to prevent under- or over-staffing and unnecessary or excessive overtime. Immediate access to accrual balances allows employees to see, at a glance, how much time off they have available before submitting a request and, when a request is made, managers are automatically alerted and can take appropriate action. Employees are empowered to submit leave requests with just a few clicks, from any device. Workforce Dimensions helps to automate the administration and tracking of leave for managers to ensure policies are enforced consistently and accurately across the organization. Proactive compliance functionality helps Community Bank manage and track complex compliance requirements – such as the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) – for bank employees spread out across different locations. Managers are alerted to potential compliance risks days before a potential issue surfaces, allowing them to take preventative action.

Workforce Dimensions is transforming the way managers and employees interact by empowering them to choose how they communicate, including viewing information critical to their role and personal needs, on their device of choice. Community Bank employees – specifically those who travel – are empowered to complete important tasks right from their mobile device. Those workers can clock in and out of shifts, submit time-off requests, view schedules, and check paid time off (PTO) balances with just a few clicks at any time, from any location. Additionally, customizable dashboards give users control over how they consume information while simplifying workflows. By future-proofing its workforce management investment by selecting Workforce Dimensions, Community Bank will soon leverage in-depth views into historical schedule preferences for employees and detect schedule patterns processed by AIMEE to automatically create and propose best-fit schedules – down to the job, shift, hours, and location – improving the overall employee experience. As a result, customers will benefit from having the right people with the right skills in place to assist them at each location.

In addition to Workforce Dimensions, Kronos FMSI Performance Analytics provides a complete productivity snapshot of each Community Bank branch. With the ability to view performance data of other financial institutions across North America, Community Bank can benchmark its performance to that of its peers to help ensure staff productivity and branch efficiency.

Previously a Workforce Central customer – and guided by industry best practices and the expertise of Kronos customer success and strategic advisory teams – Community Bank had a clear path to migrate to Workforce Dimensions with the majority of its existing configuration transferred as-is to the next generation solution.

Lorie Semmel, vice president, director of human capital systems, Community Bank System

“Customers are our top priority at Community Bank and we’re known for superior service. To continue nurturing those customer relationships, we needed a workforce management system that would automate and streamline many of our processes to allow employees to focus on what matters most: our growing customer base. Kronos surpassed our expectations with Workforce Dimensions. The next generation solution has already enabled us to do things we’ve never been able to do before – and we haven’t even scratched the surface.”

Chad Davis, senior manager, finance practice group, Kronos

“In today’s rapidly evolving banking and financial services industry, technology is a competitive differentiator. Organizations are increasingly embracing change to further enhance the employee and customer experience – and that is exactly what Community Bank is doing with Workforce Dimensions. By leveraging the power of this revolutionary solution, Community Bank unburdens employees and managers from traditionally arduous tasks. This fosters an environment where employees are empowered and inspired to work, and customers reap the benefits of an engaged workforce.”

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

