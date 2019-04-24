LegalShield Offers Free Legal Consultation Hotline for All in Celebration of Law Day 2019

ADA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegalShield, one of North America's leading providers of affordable legal plans for individuals, families and small businesses, announced today that it will offer a toll-free hotline at (877) 511- 7886 for individuals in all 50 states to speak with an attorney free of charge in celebration of Law Day. Between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in each time zone on May 1, volunteer attorneys from LegalShield’s expansive network of provider law firms and referral network will be available to speak with individuals who have legal questions.

To demonstrate its mission to provide affordable access to justice for all, LegalShield’s free hotline will give individuals access to attorneys in various areas of law. The company’s network of law firms in each state have an average of 22 years of experience in areas such as family matters, estate planning, financial and business issues, consumer protection, tax, real estate, benefits disputes and auto/driving issues. Attorneys will not be retained, and they will not be representing any individuals.

“Law Day is about celebrating our great nation’s commitment to the rule of law,” said Keri Norris, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Chief Legal Counsel at LegalShield. “The LegalShield mission is to provide everyone with easy access to affordable legal counsel and a hotline allowing Americans to speak to an attorney for free is a great way to celebrate this day. We are excited to provide a great service so that all Americans can utilize our talented network of attorneys.”

Law Day takes place annually to celebrate the role of law in our society and to cultivate a deeper understanding of the legal profession. President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaimed Law Day in 1958 to mark the nation’s commitment to the rule of law. In 1961, Congress established May 1 as the official date for celebrating Law Day.

