Introducing the Edge® 530 and Edge 830 – GPS cycling computers from Garmin® with advanced mapping, safety features and dynamic performance insights

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Edge 530 and Edge 830 – its latest performance GPS cycling computers that combine new dynamic performance insights, cycling safety features1 and advanced mapping capabilities into a lightweight design for use on all terrains. For riders looking for a change of scenery, the Edge 530 and Edge 830 feature new integrated Trailforks data as well as mountain bike dynamics including jump count, jump distance and hang time, making it easier to tame the trails. Ideal for riding no matter the weather conditions, the Edge 530 features a button design and a 2.6-inch high-resolution, color display, whereas the Edge 830 offers a touchscreen display that is quick and responsive – even when wet or used with gloves.

“The Edge 530 and Edge 830 include new and updated features that are designed for all riders – whether you’re a podium finisher, gravel grinder, urban pedaler or somewhere in between,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Offering new ride data and guidance, navigational enhancements, safety and tracking features and more, you can truly find your Edge, only from Garmin.”

During a ride, the Edge 530 and Edge 830 use vital ride data to provide dynamic performance insights and guidance that can help cyclists improve and manage their effort. The new ClimbPro feature automatically shows the remaining ascent and grade for each climb while following a route or course, helping cyclists to gauge their effort over the rest of their ride. The new Edge cycling computers will also allow riders to see how their body is holding up in different environments with heat and altitude acclimation2 and receive in-ride notifications when it’s time to refuel or rehydrate. Outside of a ride, the Edge 530 and Edge 830 will show the previous four weeks of riding broken down in terms of low aerobic, high aerobic and anaerobic efforts to evaluate how balanced a rider’s training is and provide them with insight into where they need additional focus. When paired with compatible sensors, the Edge 530 and Edge 830 will calculate a rider’s power curve, comparing their ride effort to their previous weeks and months. For cyclists following a training plan, they can sync workouts automatically from Garmin Connect™ and TrainingPeaks right to their Edge and view workouts for the upcoming week before seamlessly starting their training session.

Preloaded on the Edge 530 and Edge 830, the Garmin Cycle Map includes turn-by-turn navigation and navigation alerts that notify riders of sharp curves ahead. What’s more, the Edge 830 allows cyclists to create new rides and courses right on their device. To help Edge 530 and Edge 830 users ride like a local, popularity routing chooses from the best road, mountain or gravel routes most traveled by fellow cyclists. It will even guide cyclists back to the route – or back to start – if they stray away or decide to head home early. Now, cyclists using the Edge 530 or Edge 830 will spend more time riding, not waiting around, thanks to route calculation speeds that are two times faster than on previous models.

For riders searching for their next adventure, the Edge 530 and Edge 830 are great companions for mountain biking. The mountain bike models come preloaded with data from Trailforks built right into the Garmin Cycle Map, including detailed maps of trails from more than 80 countries, complete with trail ratings. Riders will be able to view the trails in detail right on their Edge device, which will help them find the trails best suited to their skill level. When a cyclist stops mid-ride, Forksight mode automatically displays upcoming forks in the trail and shows them where they are within a trail network. During their ride, the Edge 530 and Edge 830 will track all the epic details with new mountain biking metrics such as jump count, jump distance and hang time. Other mountain biking features include Grit, which rates the difficulty of a ride using GPS, elevation and accelerometer data, and Flow, which measures how smoothly a cyclist descends a trail.

Whether commuting to work or out riding with friends, built-in safety and tracking features1 on the Edge 530 and Edge 830 will help provide extra peace of mind while on the move. Group messaging and tracking lets cyclists stay in touch when they get separated from the pack3. Built-in incident detection will automatically send a cyclist’s location to emergency contacts if they run into trouble. For added confidence, the Edge 530 and Edge 830 are compatible with the Varia™ line of cycling awareness devices, including the RTL510 rearview radar and UT800 smart headlight so riders can see and be seen. If a cyclist stops to grab a bite to eat or take in the view, the new PIN-protected bike alarm will notify them on their smartphone if their bike has been moved.

Only Garmin lets users customize their device with free apps, widgets and data fields from the Connect IQ store. Use the AccuWeather MinuteCast app to find out when the rain will start, or use the Yelp app to download locations of a nearby café or bike shop, and route directly to them on the Edge 530 or Edge 830. For cyclists who plan their rides ahead of time, downloading the Strava Summit, Komoot or Wikiloc apps allows for those favorite routes to be imported directly to an Edge device.

Featuring up to 20 hours of battery life with GPS, the Edge 530 and Edge 830 will be available in May and come in different bundle options ranging in price from $299.99 to $499.99. To learn more, visit www.garmin.com.

The Edge 530 and Edge 830 are the latest innovations from the ever-expanding Garmin fitness segment that develops technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Whether users are runners, cyclists, swimmers, multi-sport athletes, or simply looking to stay active throughout the day, there is a product that can help them reach their health and fitness goals.

1 When paired with a compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble. For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/en-US/legal/idtermsofuse

2 When paired with compatible sensors

3 When paired with a compatible smartphone

