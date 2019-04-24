The New York Mets, Kaplan Test Prep and ACT Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 2 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To help high school students across the New York City area prepare for the college admissions process, the New York Mets will be hosting College Prep Day on Thursday, May 2 at Citi Field, partnering with Kaplan Test Prep and ACT, makers of the ACT® college admissions exam. Kaplan, which began partnering with the Mets for College Prep Day in 2018, will provide guidance and insights to thousands of students on the path to college and how to be strong applicants. ACT will be on hand to discuss why the exam that was taken by 1.9 million students last year might be the right one for them.

As part of College Prep Day, experts from Kaplan Test Prep and ACT will also offer guidance for college applicants navigating the admissions process on topics including how to decide which college admissions test is right for them and how to maximize their potential for scholarships. Also, students will enjoy video spots featuring Mets players describing their college experiences. Additionally, Kaplan and ACT will provide an opportunity to secure a scholarship for a test prep course, along with a fee waiver to take the ACT. Following the informative program, the event continues with exhibitors on the Mets’ Field Level Concourse where students can meet with admissions advisors who will answer questions and provide information about their colleges and universities. Attendees will then enjoy a day at the ballpark to watch the Mets take on the Cincinnati Reds.

“Kaplan is thrilled to again partner with the New York Mets to inspire New York-area students to bring their A game to the college admissions process and help them succeed. Last year’s College Prep event was a tremendous success and we are looking forward to another fantastic day,” said Jeff Thomas, executive director of admissions programs, Kaplan Test Prep. “The Mets, Kaplan, and ACT all share decades of promoting educational programs and our goal with College Prep Day is to leave attendees feeling better informed, more prepared, and more confident than ever.”

While this is ACT’s first time participating in College Prep Day, for the past few years it has been partnering with Kaplan to offer free, live online prep to test takers who qualify for a test fee waiver.

“College Prep Day at Citi Field is an exciting way for students to learn how ACT can help them along their path to college and career success,” said Suzana Delanghe, ACT chief commercial officer. “We are so pleased to be joining the Mets and Kaplan for this special event, and we’re looking forward to expanding access to higher education and helping kids pursue their dreams.”

The event will commence at 11 AM with the on field presentation by Kaplan and ACT experts, followed by the college fair with exhibitors. If you are a NYC area student who’d like to attend, please contact your school’s guidance office to encourage them to participate. Schools that would like to participate can contact Mark Phillips at mphil@nymets.com or 718.565.4350.

ACT® is a registered trademark of ACT, Inc.

About Kaplan Test Prep

Kaplan Test Prep (www.kaptest.com) is a premier provider of educational and career services for individuals, schools and businesses. Established in 1938, Kaplan is the world leader in the test prep industry. With a comprehensive menu of online offerings as well as a complete array of print books and digital products, Kaplan offers preparation for more than 100 standardized tests, including entrance exams for secondary school, college and graduate school, as well as professional licensing exams for attorneys, physicians and nurses. Among those tests are the SAT®, PSAT®, ACT®, GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, MCAT®, NCLEX-RN® and bar exams. Kaplan also provides private tutoring and graduate admissions consulting services.

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)