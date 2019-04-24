Talevation®, the #1 Provider of Skills & Behavioral Talent Assessments, in Partnership with IBM®, Celebrates its Three-Year Anniversary; Achieves Major Milestones

CARMEL, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talevation® celebrates its three-year anniversary on April 24, 2019, and announces the achievement of major milestones in its first 3 years, including:

Started without funding or debt, Talevation has generated triple-digit compound annual growth, sales in excess of $10M+, and now averages $400K+ in MRR and $7M+ in TCV.

Services and supports 5000+ small, midsize and Fortune 1000 client locations, as well as government and higher education, and averages 50+ new corporate clients per month.

Talevation’s clients administer over 100,000+ individual talent assessments per month.

Launched TAP (Talent Assessments Platform) ™ – which is their proprietary cloud marketplace (SaaS), where companies and individuals purchase assessments “à la carte.”

Developed TAP U! - a careers services program for universities and college students.

Won several prestigious awards from IBM® - including New Partner of the Year, Fastest Growing Partner, Beacon Awards Finalist, and Partner of the Year, Talent Management.

Sponsored, exhibited, and/or spoken at numerous national conferences covering HR, Technology, Recruiting, Staffing, Higher Ed, Career Services and the EOS® Conference.

“It’s been a phenomenal three years,” said Scott Abbott, Co-Founder & Managing Partner. “Big thanks to “Team Talevation” - including our fantastic employees, partners at IBM and Tech Data®, and most of all, our wonderful clients that trust and entrust us. Thank you all!”

Talevation - in partnership with IBM, Tech Data, and IBM’s Talent Assessments™ product - provides over 1000+ skills and behavioral assessments, that help measure the fit and proficiency of potential and current employees. Talevation helps take the guesswork out of talent decisions: from identifying, validating and hiring the right people, to career development and employee engagement - and uses proven behavioral science to measure traits, skills and culture fit of job candidates and employees. Aligning and ensuring the right talent with the right role improves efficiency, reduces costs, and boosts individual and organizational performance.

