Vertafore Selects AWS as its Preferred Cloud Provider

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Vertafore, a leading software and data provider to the insurance industry, is migrating its business-critical products and workloads to the world’s leading cloud and has selected AWS as its standard for artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads. Vertafore is already running key customer-facing workloads on AWS, including data and analytics solution RiskMatch and agency management system and comparative rating platform QQ. This move will enable Vertafore to innovate on top of the most reliable infrastructure and leverage the breadth and depth of AWS to improve workflows and provide insights that insurers and underwriters can use to better serve their customers. Vertafore is working with the Amazon ML Solutions Lab to build new and enhance existing products using AWS’s machine learning technologies. For example, Amazon Textract is being leveraged to help Vertafore extract text and data from virtually any document, and Amazon SageMaker—a fully managed AWS machine learning service—is enabling Vertafore to build, train, and deploy machine learning models that will automate policy checking capabilities for customer service representatives.

“With more than half a million insurance professionals throughout the United States using Vertafore solutions, our mission is to empower the insurance industry by providing exceptional service and powerful technology to help our customers build strong, trusted relationships with their customers and grow their businesses,” said Amy Zupon, CEO at Vertafore. “We aim to enable our customers to innovate and efficiently scale their businesses through deeper access to information and insights, while maintaining compliance and the highest levels of security. After reviewing several potential cloud providers, we chose AWS because they deliver the leading portfolio of cloud services and advanced technologies along with the ingenuity, security, reliability, and agility required to address the insurance industry’s biggest challenges.”

“Leaders in the insurance industry like Vertafore are adopting AWS to build more quickly, innovate more easily for their customers, save money, and operate more efficiently,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. “With unmatched capabilities, security, and performance, AWS was a natural choice for Vertafore as they look not only to scale their existing significant business, but also create the best experience for their customers.”

