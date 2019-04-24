Immersion Signs Agreement With TDK Electronics Bringing Haptics Design and Marketing to PowerHap Piezo Actuators

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, announced that it has signed an agreement with TDK Corp. (TSE:6762) subsidiary TDK Electronics for the design and marketing of haptic feedback for TDK PowerHap™ piezo actuators.

Under the agreement, Immersion will include TDK’s actuators in reference designs for automotive, industrial and other markets. Immersion will also certify the components for use with its software products. This will enable TDK’s customers in a wide variety of markets to rapidly implement cutting-edge haptic solutions with its high-performance actuators.

With 25 years in the field of touch technology, Immersion brings together the art of design and the precise science behind haptic feedback in actuators and ICs. The company connects the haptic ecosystem through the certification of haptic components, helping partners like TDK and their customers maintain consistency and high-fidelity haptic experiences across devices and hardware configurations.

“As the world leader in haptic expertise, Immersion is thrilled to collaborate with TDK. Our jointly created reference embodiments will show the market how to bring best-in-class touch experiences to consumers worldwide,” said Ramzi Haidamus, Immersion’s CEO. “We help our ecosystem partners advance the application of touch in their components and provide expert service and know-how enabling them to bring the power of haptics to their customers’ applications, devices and systems.”

“Our PowerHap piezo actuators deliver unrivalled performance in terms of acceleration, force and response time, and thus offer an unprecedented quality of haptic feedback,” said Dr. Georg Kuegerl, CTO of the TDK Piezo & Protection Devices Business Group. “Teaming with Immersion enables us to expand our market reach to customers, who are looking for the most innovative and advanced haptic solutions for their applications.”

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. With more than 3,500 issued or pending patents, Immersion's technology has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides haptics in mobile, automotive, gaming, medical and consumer electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.

About TDK Electronics

TDK Electronics (formerly EPCOS) develops, manufactures and markets electronic components and systems under the product brands of TDK and EPCOS, focusing on fast-growing leading-edge technology markets, which include automotive electronics, industrial electronics and consumer electronics as well as information and communications technology. Thanks to the 24,000 employees at some 20 design and production locations and an extensive sales network, the company is globally positioned – beyond the provision of standard products – to work closely with customers and create the right solutions for them.

