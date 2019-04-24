Grove Joins Hands with German Hofer to Provide First-Class Electric Drive Solutions

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On April 17, Wuhan Grove Hydrogen Automobile Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Grove) signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Shanghai with Hofer Powertrain GmbH (hereinafter referred to as Hofer), a German powertrain R&D supplier. According to the agreement, both parties will endeavor to come up with electronic drive solutions for Grove to seize opportunities in China's hydrogen vehicle market and enhance global competitiveness.

Grove is a hydrogen passenger car company founded on the basis of international automotive innovation and strategic resources. Grove is committed to building hydrogen cars with independent IP rights to refresh customers on their driving experiences. Hofer is an international powertrain R&D supplier, providing customers across the world with professional engineering support for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, racing cars, motorcycles and off-road vehicles from conceptual design to mass production.

Hofer is expected to boost the development of Grove hydrogen vehicles. As one of the core components in new-energy automobile industry, motor drive control system determines the main performance of a car. Hofer from Germany, with a history of over 30 years, has accumulated rich technical experience in traditional transmission and new energy powertrain. Its highly-integrated electric drive system, as well as the electric vehicle control system, will contribute to lighter-weight, higher efficiency and better performance of new energy vehicles. Thanks to the strategic cooperation between the two sides, Grove hydrogen vehicles will gain a leading technical edge and promote the development of hydrogen vehicles.