Grove Hydrogen Automotive and hofer powertrain have agreed to work together in the form of a Joint Venture to manufacture electrified powertrains solutions for the use in Grove Cars.

hofer powertrain will ensure the production of a high-quality product by bringing in its decades of system engineering experience for German automotive OEMs.

Grove sees the expertise of hofer powertrain in the field of future mobility as a key success factor so that Groves advanced Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powertrain can enable a new cutting edge direction towards clean mobility.

Wuhan Grove Hydrogen Automobile Co., Ltd. signed a cooperation framework agreement with hofer powertrain the independent system supplier of efficient powertrain solutions. The two parties will work together to jointly seize the opportunities of Chinas zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell market with Grove cars.

The before mentioned common goal will involve the two sides to jointly develop, produce and assemble electrified powertrain solutions for the hydrogen fuel cell passenger cars of Grove. The targeted Joint Venture will be in cooperation with the local governments in either Wuhan, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen or Chongqing.

“In signing this agreement today we establish the framework to work together towards our Joint Venture operations to realise Grove vehicles”, said Hao Yiguo, Chairman of Grove Hydrogen Automotive Co., Ltd.

Grove is a hydrogen energy passenger car company based on the integration of innovative and strategic resources in the international automotive industry. Grove is committed to creating hydrogen energy passenger cars with a high level of sustainability in running and production and bringing customers a new driving experience.

hofer powertrain is the system supplier of efficient powertrain solutions in the fields of electrification, hybridization, and internal combustion power. As an established and independent partner of the mobility industry, hofer powertrain has been providing pioneering technologies and products to companies worldwide for over 35 years. Accomplished by our experienced teams of experts specialized in the development, industrialization, and production of powertrain systems.

Hand-in-Hand with hofer powertrain, Grove gains can significantly accelerate its development of hydrogen-powered vehicles. This advantage is made possible by hofer powertrains more than 35 years of experience in the development of complete powertrain systems including new energy solutions. Highly integrated electrification solutions including transmission, electronics, software, e-motor, and system integration are part of the hofer powertrain expertise that will make Grove vehicles even more efficient by optimizing the weight and performance. This optimization is due to hofer powertrains complete engineering capabilities.

"We will ensure that the powertrain-technology of Grove vehicles will be at the forefront of today and tomorrow," said Johann Hofer, CEO of hofer powertrain.

Planting sycamore trees attract Phoenix. With its strong development, Grove has become a hot spot in the field of new energy automobiles and has stirred strong interest at home and abroad. The Addition of hofer powertrain to the Grove story significantly adds to Grove's future success.

Grove is a brand of the Grove Hydrogen Automotive Company Limited, registered in Wuhan, China. Born in 2016 and Registered in 2018 under parent company Institute of Geosciences and Environment (IGE). Operating Design and Development in Wuhan and Barcelona Spain, with Production Facilities in Wuhan and several other locations to be announced during 2019 Grove is a Global car company aiming to offer a truly clean Automotive experience from Manufacturing to enjoyment of the car.