NSSOL and Mnubo Partner to Bring Artificial Intelligence and Data Science solutions to Industrial Manufacturers and IoT Solution Providers in Japan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NS Solutions Corporation (“NSSOL”) as a subsidiary of Nippon Steel Corporation, a leading system integrator and cloud service provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Mnubo Inc., a leader in Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for IoT. This commercial agreement combines Mnubo’s AI solution and Data Science expertise with NSSOL’s IoX solution to accelerate the delivery and deployment of IIoT solutions for large industrial enterprises.

NSSOL’s IoXTM solution provides manufacturing companies and large scale production facilities with a ready-to-use predictive maintenance application and quality and safety application for workers. With the addition of Mnubo’s SmartObjects AI solution and Data Science expertise customers can now rapidly productize and operationalize AI and ML models, dramatically reducing time-to-insight. This unique partnership will drive business outcomes such as: enabling new predictive maintenance services and increasing overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).

For decades Japan has been synonymous with technological innovation. Standing center stage as leaders in the high-tech and telecommunications space, Japan is well positioned to claim the top spot as leaders in the Industrial IoT. NSSOL is at the forefront of technology, bringing the power of the IoT to their customers. NSSOL and Mnubo’s combined IoT expertise, particularly from a platform and AI perspective, are well positioned to support this growing market.

“Mnubo has deep knowledge and expertise in AI and IoT Data Science services, which will empower our current and future IoX customers” said Akimi Tojo, Director IoX Solution Business Promotion Department”. This partnership aligns with our IoX strategy on many fronts and provides our mutual customers with greater insight to make more informed decisions.”

“We are thrilled to be working with NSSOL to accelerate the adoption of their IoXTM Solutions and drive business value in the Japanese IIoT market,” said Frederic Bastien, CEO of Mnubo. “NSSOL is using Mnubo’s AI solution and Data Science expertise to address the increasing demand for data intelligence solutions, such as predictive maintenance — bringing forth significant acceleration of Industrial enterprises’ digital transformation.”

About NSSOL

NS Solutions (NSSOL) is a customer position for a wide range of industries such as manufacturing, telecommunications, finance and social public, making use of rich experience gained in steel industry and advanced IT power. In 2016 IoX Solutions launched and started a data utilization business for the manufacturing industory. For more, visit www.nssol.nipponsteel.com/ss/IoX/

About Mnubo

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada - Mnubo helps large enterprises accelerate the monetization of their equipment data. Mnubo’s AI platform is purpose-built for Internet of Things data analytics and machine learning, and used by leading industrial equipment manufacturers and service providers. For more, visit www.mnubo.com