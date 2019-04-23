Fisher’s Landscape Depot Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, announced today the acquisition of Fisher’s Landscape Depot, a leading distributor of hardscapes and landscape supplies with two locations in Western Ontario.

“Fisher’s Landscape Depot is a natural fit with SiteOne as they add hardscapes and landscape supplies to our existing product offerings in Ontario,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“Fisher’s Landscape Depot has an extremely talented and seasoned team committed to delivering exceptional customer service, and we are excited to have them join the SiteOne family,” said Black. “This is our fourth acquisition to date in 2019 as we continue to expand the number of markets in which we provide a full range of products and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/