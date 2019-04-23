Vistaprint and Google My Business Partner to Boost Online Presence for Small Businesses throughout U.S. and Canada

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vistaprint, the leading online provider of marketing products and services to small businesses, is partnering with Google My Business to help small businesses throughout North America get found online. The partnership announcement comes as Vistaprint launches its latest digital marketing product, Search Engine Listings Manager.

“In working closely with small business owners, we’ve found that they understand the importance of increasing traffic to their websites to bring in new customers and getting listed on Google should be their first step,” Vistaprint Senior Director of Digital Products Alfredo Ramos says. “Our newly launched Search Engine Listings Manager offers a simple and time-saving solution to get business information on Google along with getting listed across additional search engines and online directories with a single submission. This allows small business owners to prepare for any opportunities online, by ensuring they have a professional and up-to-date presence in major search engines.”

With Vistaprint’s Search Engine Listings Manager, small business owners can submit, maintain, and update all their search engine listings information in one place. Any updates or changes are automatically pushed to each platform, saving time and ensuring consistency across all their listings. Streamlining this process helps to eliminate barriers for small business participation in online listings and helps online users to easily find the local goods and services they are searching for.

“What excites me most about our new Search Engine Listings Manager is its effectiveness and ease of use,” Vistaprint Senior Product Manager Ryan Burke says. “Working with small business owners, we know how valuable their time is and we realize how tight marketing budgets can be, especially for young businesses. Partnering with an online powerhouse like Google My Business means we’re able to offer Vistaprint customers premier listing services to help their business get seen by online.”

Vistaprint’s Search Engine Listings Manager is now available for use throughout the U.S. and Canada for just $20 per year and includes a satisfaction guarantee. To learn more, visit https://www.vistaprint.com/digital-marketing/local-listings.

About Vistaprint

Vistaprint is a global e-commerce brand empowering more than 17 million small business owners to professionally promote their business with quality printed and digital marketing products at an affordable price. Our world-class online design studio allows customers to easily customize their products including business cards, marketing materials, signage, promotional products, apparel, websites, digital marketing, cards and stationery at https://www.vistaprint.com/. Our patented printing technique allows us to maximize efficiency and consistently deliver quality and value to customers. This innovative process is supported by 22 localized websites serving various global markets; world-class manufacturing facilities around the globe, including North America, Western Europe and Australia; and thousands of employees in offices worldwide. Vistaprint is a Cimpress (Nasdaq: CMPR) brand. Vistaprint and the Vistaprint logo are trademarks of Cimpress N.V. or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.