Fulton Bank, N.A. Partners with Tec Centro to Support Job Training and Workforce Readiness

Fulton Bank presents check in the amount of $250,000 to Tec Centro to support Job Training and Workforce Readiness in the Lancaster community. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tec Centro’s chef and culinary students showed off their skills by preparing the food for the event. Curt Myers (Chairman and CEO, Fulton Bank) and Smokey Glover (Director of Fair and Responsible Banking, Fulton Financial Corporation) take a moment to meet with the students and show their appreciation. (Photo: Business Wire)

LANCASTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On April 22, Fulton Bank hosted an event to announce its community impact partnership with Tec Centro to support Workforce Readiness and Economic Empowerment in Lancaster City. Fulton Bank is a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT).

“ At Fulton Bank, it’s personal. Through our Fulton ForwardTM initiative, we are committed to investing in our customers and communities so we can change lives for the better,” said Curt Myers, chairman and CEO of Fulton Bank. “ Tec Centro is a great place to do this since they are dedicated to helping underserved individuals obtain the training and skills needed to start their career and make a livable wage.”

On April 22, at a public event at Tec Centro, Fulton Bank presented the organization with a ceremonial check in the amount of $250,000 to help sustain the positive impact that Tec Centro is having on the Lancaster community.

“ Workforce Readiness and Job Training is of foundational importance as it empowers people to accomplish key life goals such as qualifying for a job, saving for their future and owning their own home,” said Smokey Glover, director of Fair and Responsible Banking at Fulton Financial Corporation. “ This is why we are proud to support Tec Centro as they continue to make a positive impact on the people in this community.”

A few Tec Centro students and graduates shared stories about their experience and how Tec Centro is helping them achieve their career goals.

“ Over the years, we’ve forged a strong partnership with Fulton Bank,” said Carlos Graupera, president of Spanish American Civic Association (SACA), parent company of Tec Centro. “ In addition to Tec Centro, Fulton Bank is a regular investor in our projects, helping us foster affordable housing and deploy a variety of social enterprise activities to uplift the people in the Southeast neighborhood. We appreciate the Fulton team’s passion for serving as a force for good in this community.”

About Fulton Bank

Fulton Bank, N.A. is the flagship affiliate bank of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $20.7 billion financial holding company headquartered in Lancaster, PA. Fulton Bank operates offices throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware and Virginia. Fulton Bank, N.A. provides financial products, services and programs to meet a variety of needs, in addition to supporting underserved communities through its Fulton ForwardTM initiative. For more information, visit www.fultonbank.com.

About Tec Centro

Located in Lancaster, PA, Tec Centro is the primary provider of bilingual education and skills training to low-income individuals. Tec Centro is fundamental in enabling those who are underemployed and unemployed to gain self-sufficiency. There is a significant difference between self-sufficiency and having an income above the poverty level.

Spanish American Civic Association (SACA) and Tec Centro’s focus is on education and work-force development that leads to household self-sufficiency. When a family is able to be self-sufficient, they rise out of the cycle of poverty, empowering generations onward and enriching the fabric of our communities.