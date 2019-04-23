Polyverse Supports Efforts to Democratize Cybersecurity Data with cveapi.com

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polyverse Corporation, the leading cybersecurity company using Moving Target Defense (MTD) technologies to protect government and enterprise organizations from cyberattacks, today announced that it is supporting and promoting cveapi.com, an online resource that makes the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) database more accessible to the open source community.

Supported by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the CVE database is the primary repository for all publicly known cybersecurity vulnerabilities and exploits. Cveapi.com has made the complete CVE database available in a simpler and more streamlined format, making it easier for open source community members to quickly search and analyze the data and providing more convenient access to cybersecurity information.

Polyverse Chief Technology Officer Archis Gore said, “Polyverse is thrilled to support cveapi.com in our shared mission to democratize the cybersecurity industry and foster an environment that encourages collaboration. By encouraging open APIs such as the CVE API, we hope to do our small part in helping ideas flourish and creating usable data. Open innovation is at the heart of Polyverse’s technology and our culture; we are committed to helping make vital cybersecurity information available, accessible, and consumable, for the benefit of the entire community.”

"I created the API so that other engineers can have easy access to CVE information," said Dieter Van der Stock, creator of cveapi.com. "While the NIST NVD database and MITRE’s CVE database are open to the public, there's no convenient way of accessing the information directly from applications or scripts. I am hopeful that it will have an impact on the industry and am grateful for Polyverse's commitment to the open source community.”

About Polyverse:

Polyverse Corporation is a cybersecurity company using its revolutionary Moving Target Defense technology to defend global enterprises and governments against the most devastating zero-day cyberattacks. Its technology has been validated by the U.S. Department of Defense to mitigate against zero-day memory exploits. Polyverse’s turnkey solution installs in minutes and works with existing systems without changing performance or IT processes. Founded in 2015, Polyverse is led by founder and CEO Alex Gounares. Visit our website, read our blog and follow us on Twitter @polyverse_io.

About cveapi.com:

Founded by Dieter Van der Stock, cveapi.com is an open source tool that makes the NIST NVD database and MITRE’s Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) database available in API form. For more information, visit cveapi.com.