BetterPT Partners with Clinicient to Enhance Patient Access to Physical Therapy Services Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetterPT™, a healthcare technology platform company providing end-to-end digital connectivity between physical therapists (PT), patients, and physicians, today announced a partnership agreement with Clinicient, Inc., a leading provider of clinical and business solutions for the outpatient rehabilitation therapy market. This partnership has resulted in the creation and launch of an integrated solution that enables efficient, online scheduling requests from patients directly to PT practices, giving healthcare consumers a more convenient way to access and select physical therapy providers based on their needs.

An often-overlooked segment in healthcare, studies have shown that patients who seek physical therapy typically incur lower healthcare costs and experience faster recovery than those who don’t. Through this integration, clinics using Clinicient can capture more patients via convenient online scheduling and gain access to a greater number of patients looking for physical therapy. By bringing together BetterPT’s inbound patient management (IPM) solution with Clinicient’s electronic medical records (EMR) for outpatient therapy, patients can now search for providers based on insurance requirements, location and availability, and directly request an appointment at any outpatient therapy location that interfaces with Clinicient. The integration can also increase scheduling conversion rates, allowing for physical therapy providers to put their focus back on patients rather than scheduling.

“We’re pleased to announce our partnership with an innovative platform like BetterPT as our customers continue to seek out new solutions to spread their reach and find new therapy clientele,” said T. Kent Rowe, Chief Executive Officer, Clinicient. “This strategic integration enables Clinicient to offer its customer base a trusted and reliable way to capture new patients. With the expanding consumerism of the healthcare market, we believe this will become even more important.”

“The healthcare industry has struggled for many years to implement revolutionary and efficient digital solutions that have transformed most other sectors in the twenty-first century,” said Greg Peters, CEO of BetterPT. “Physical therapy is an important and oftentimes overlooked part of clinical rehabilitation and preventive care, and with changes in legislation that allow self-referral, this partnership with Clinicient, as a reputable and leading EMR company, is more important than ever as we work to enable greater connectivity and engagement between patients and physical therapists.”

About BetterPT

BetterPTTM is a healthcare technology platform company, committed to transforming patient access and experience with healthcare services by providing end-to-end digital connectivity between physicians, physical therapists (PTs) and patients. Partnering with the world leader in musculoskeletal health, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), BetterPT is the fastest growing specialized PT marketplace in the U.S. Patients can find clinics in their local area that best fit their needs and accept their insurance and immediately request an appointment, all with just a few clicks, while BetterPT’s inbound patient management (IPM) solution offers a number of operational efficiencies to clinics. With its interoperable, HIPAA compliant application and EMR compatibility, BetterPT enables patients greater access to PT, an important and oftentimes overlooked part of clinical rehabilitation and preventive care, and its unique marketplace model has potential to expand across the larger healthcare landscape to help advance connectivity between other kinds of patients and providers. For more information, please visit www.BetterPT.com.

About Clinicient

Founded in 2004, Clinicient helps outpatient rehabilitation therapy businesses optimize their clinical and financial operations from patient to payment, through a combination of cloud-based EMR, practice management, revenue cycle management (RCM) and patient engagement solutions. Clinicient is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information call (877) 312-6494 or visit www.clinicient.com or follow Clinicient on Twitter @Clinicient.