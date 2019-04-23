Ford Motor Company, Autonomic, and Amazon Web Services Collaborate to Advance Vehicle Connectivity and Mobility Experiences

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ford Motor Company and creators of the Transportation Mobility Cloud (TMC) Autonomic have signed a multi-year, global agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which will expand the availability of cloud connectivity services and connected car application development services for the transportation industry.

Through this collaboration, Autonomic’s TMC - the leading automotive cloud - will be powered by AWS– the world’s leading cloud - to become the standard connected car solution for Ford vehicles. Ford Mobility and Autonomic chose AWS for its global availability, and the breadth and depth of AWS’ portfolio of services, including Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, analytics, and compute services. The collaboration with AWS allows additional partnership and business opportunities for automakers, public transit operators, large-scale fleet operators, and software developers. As a Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), Autonomic will also work with Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and System Integrators (Sis) to offer vehicle connectivity services and capabilities for developing connected vehicle cloud services, vehicle features, and mobile applications to automotive manufacturers and mobility application developers.

Automakers and application developers can leverage the TMC to free themselves from the large investment and extensive time required to build their own connectivity layer. Instead, by connecting via TMC, they can apply those resources to creating innovative products and solutions that differentiate them in their marketplaces. TMC, already connected to millions of vehicles, provides secure, bi-directional connectivity to the cloud from vehicles. It securely ingests and enriches vehicle data in real time, and it gives software developers easy access to the processed data to be able to create rich applications for drivers, fleet-owners, and vehicle manufacturers. TMC is vehicle brand agnostic and provides the API-centric, cloud-based software development experience that developers of mobile applications prefer.

“This collaboration will significantly expand our opportunity to deliver the very best experiences to Ford vehicle and mobility customers,” said Marcy Klevorn, president of Ford Mobility. “I am excited that our future cloud standard for connected vehicle solutions will be powered by AWS in addition to Autonomic’s Transportation Mobility Cloud. Working with AWS and Autonomic, Ford and our mobility partners will have access to the industry-leading mobility platform.”

“The collaboration with Ford and Autonomic transforms the way automotive customers and partners develop connected vehicle cloud services,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS. “Autonomic customers will be able to bring innovative mobility services and differentiated customer experiences to their customers worldwide, by integrating TMC with AWS, the industry’s broadest and deepest cloud platform. Such capabilities, together with AWS’s Partner Network community and broad customer base in Automotive, will help reimagine the future of the automobile industry.”

“This marks the next stage of what has already been an immensely gratifying collaborative relationship with AWS,” said Gavin Sherry, co-founder, and CEO of Autonomic. “One of the many goals we have in common is to build a cohesive framework for vehicle makers and developers, allowing them to focus on creating some of the best experiences for customers who use our connectivity systems. Now, with the announcement of this strategic collaboration, our platforms’ capabilities will expand greatly.”

The collaboration represents an expansion of the existing relationships between Ford, Autonomic and AWS.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 199,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

About Autonomic

Autonomic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Smart Mobility LLC and is set to usher in a new era of connected vehicles and transform how people move around cities. As the creator of the world’s foremost transportation and mobility platform for connected vehicles -- the Transportation Mobility Cloud -- Autonomic gives car makers and developers a way to build customer experiences for connected vehicles. To learn more about Autonomic, go to https://autonomic.ai

About Amazon Web Services

For 13 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 165 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 61 Availability Zones (AZs) within 20 geographic regions, spanning the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Sweden, and the UK. Millions of customers including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.