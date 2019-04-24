Dassault Systèmes and BHP Engage in a Long-Term Strategic Partnership

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) and BHP, a world-leading global resources company, have engaged in a long-term strategic partnership to leverage the application of digital technologies to mining.

Combining the experience and resources of each company, the ambition is to unlock value by applying technologies proven in other industries to the core mining fundamentals of geoscience and resource engineering. The partnership intends to create a new level of understanding of resource and operational potential, underpinned by both companies’ commitment to safety and sustainability.

“BHP and Dassault Systèmes share the same vision and ambition for the mining of the 21st century,” said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes. “By digitalizing all operations from planning to exploitation, our 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides the full ‘digital twin experience’ of the end to end processes; a unique collaborative innovation environment for holistic optimization. This transformational approach provides market agility, improved predictability, sustainable mining innovation, and significant cost reduction all along the life cycle; a proven track record that has transformed the manufacturing industry to date.”

Social media:

Share this on Twitter: World-leading resources company BHP and @Dassault3DS engage in long-term strategic partnership #3DEXPERIENCE

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for the Energy & Materials industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/energy-materials

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

###

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.