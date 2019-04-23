SGI Global Awarded Dual Prime Contracts with the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO)

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SGI Global, LLC (SGI) was awarded two prime contracts for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia (USAO-EDVA) to provide technical and analytical assistance to the USAOs.

In this new effort, SGI has been assigned the role of serving the USAO Affirmative Civil Enforcement Unit (ACE) with investigative and subject matter expertise. The USAO-EDVA ACE Unit conducts fraud investigations, and investigates other criminal misconduct committed against the United States. Where appropriate, the ACE Unit brings civil actions to recover damages and/or seek penalties against those who violate the nation’s health, safety, and economic welfare laws. SGI assists on a variety of ancillary investigative-related services in direct support of the ACE Unit, which include: civil fraud, civil penalty and other matters involving government contracts, federal health care providers, government grants, and unpaid federal debts.

SGI has also been assigned to serve the USAO by providing Assistant Law Enforcement Coordinator (ALEC) expertise, responsible for facilitating communication between and among the USAO and various law enforcement agencies at the federal, state, and local levels. SGI will support the Virginia Law Enforcement Coordinator (LEC), who is tasked with addressing national priorities, to include: terrorism, firearms, gangs, narcotics trafficking, Project Safe Neighborhoods, as well as local priorities that address the specific needs of Virginia’s law enforcement communities. SGI maintains the Office’s priorities through reinforcing strong relationships between law enforcement partners, and USAO constituents at the federal, state and local levels.

SGI provides a range of services that combat transnational criminal, drug trafficking and insurgent organizations in asymmetric environments around the world. Our law enforcement-centric investigative and training services, criminal intelligence analysis, financial crimes expertise, security assessments, information technology services, and logistics capabilities make SGI a trusted high-value partner to US Government agencies, partner nations and the commercial sector worldwide.

Speaking after the awards, SGI Managing Partner Michael McManamon commented: “SGI is extremely pleased that our efforts in support of DOJ programs across the globe have been recognized and we have been entrusted with supporting the USAO-EDVA mission right back here in Alexandria, where our corporate office is located. For this new program, SGI has assigned retired federal agents with more than 50 years of combined federal investigative expertise in the FBI, DEA and SIGAR. Typical of SGI’s global workforce, these new SGI team members will return to the fight against international criminal organizations and meet the DOJ mission to enhance the security and safety of the American public.”

SGI offers its clients streamlined procurement access to professional services through its GSA Schedule 84, Law Enforcement Training contract vehicle, GS-07F-073DA. For more information please visit us on the web at: www.sgiglobal-llc.com.