Vizient Agreement with Medisolv Offers Enhanced Solution for Core Measures Abstraction and Regulatory Reporting

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To better assist member hospitals in successfully meeting their reporting requirements of chart-abstracted core measures, Vizient, Inc. announces an agreement with Medisolv, Inc. for its ENCOR Quality Management Platform. This new agreement builds on Vizient’s existing, successful relationship with Medisolv for their electronic clinical quality measures (eCQMs) management solution.

Submission of chart-abstracted core measures to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and The Joint Commission (TJC) is mandatory and a complex process for hospitals. Providers who do not successfully meet reporting requirements put Medicare reimbursement or accreditation status at risk. The ENCOR Abstracted Measures application and the accompanying dashboards offered by Medisolv will help alleviate Vizient members’ burden by improving the efficiency of core measures reporting while also offering insights for performance improvement.

“The complexity of core measures reporting requires a solid abstraction tool, performance monitoring capabilities as well as support services,” said Bharat Sundaram, president, performance improvement services at Vizient. “We are excited about the agreement with Medisolv because we believe it provides an easy-to-use abstraction platform and gives our members tools to track efficiency and compliance with the core measures program throughout the year.”

The ENCOR Quality Management Platform is an integrated suite of applications designed to measure and improve performance on more than 500 national quality and safety measures using EHR and other health system data. The agreement with Medisolv offers Vizient members:

Easier case abstraction with pre-populated demographic select clinical data and advanced skip logic

with pre-populated demographic select clinical data and advanced skip logic Dynamic measure status toolbar to help visually identify measure status prior to the completion of a worksheet

Context-sensitive help feature on worksheets

on worksheets Robust set of internal reports that ensure data quality, measure provider efficiency and monitor performance by physician, measure set or strata

that ensure data quality, measure provider efficiency and monitor performance by physician, measure set or strata Simplified data submission with Medisolv submitting files directly to both CMS and TJC

with Medisolv submitting files directly to both CMS and TJC Interactive dashboard with drill down capability to support the hospital in monitoring the quality measure performance of all their hospitals and practices including historical trending from one central location

The Medisolv abstraction software and related services included in the Vizient Clinical Data Base (CDB) subscription, will enable hospitals to create a more comprehensive quality program that will assist in meeting their regulatory and accreditation program requirements. Additionally, Vizient members are assigned a dedicated Medisolv clinical advisor to provide product training, support, data validation assistance and guidance on regulatory compliance issues.

“This agreement will offer Vizient members our advanced tools to easily manage and comply with the mandates of core measures reporting programs,” said Dr. Zahid Butt, chief executive officer for Medisolv. “Preparing hospitals and physicians for success in the ever-changing world of value-based payments is a key goal of our collaboration with Vizient. With Medisolv’s Best in KLAS quality management software, health systems are able to achieve superior levels of performance while also reducing revenue and accreditation risks.”

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country, provides innovative data-driven solutions, expertise and collaborative opportunities that lead to improved patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient’s diverse membership base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and nonacute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. The Vizient brand identity represents the integration of VHA Inc., University HealthSystem Consortium and Novation, which combined in 2015, as well as MedAssets’ Spend and Clinical Resource Management (SCM) segment, including Sg2, which was acquired in 2016. In 2019, Vizient again received a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute. Vizient’s headquarters are in Irving, Texas, with locations in Chicago and other cities across the United States. Please visit www.vizientinc.com as well as our newsroom, blog, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube pages for more information about the company.

About Medisolv, Inc.

Medisolv is a national leader in quality management solutions covering electronic, abstracted and claims-based quality measures. Medisolv’s ENCOR software is an integrated suite of applications designed to measure and improve performance on more than 500 national quality and safety measures using EHR and other health system data in near real-time. Reporting to CMS and other entities for value-based payments or public reporting is fully supported. ENCOR is 2015 Edition ONC certified for all ambulatory and hospital electronic quality measures (eCQMs) and Medisolv is a 2019 CMS approved MIPS Qualified Registry. Medisolv is an acceptable ORYX® vendor for The Joint Commission and ranked #1 for Quality Management in the 2019 Best in KLAS report.

For more information about Medisolv, visit www.medisolv.com.