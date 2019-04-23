Tiger-Cats & Forge FC Announce Partnership with Rideshare Service Facedrive

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hamilton Tiger-Cats Football Club and Forge FC Hamilton announced Monday that Facedrive Inc., a 100% Canadian, eco-friendly ride share company, has become the official rideshare partner of both teams.

“In a continued effort to increase the ease and convenience of travel to and from Tim Hortons Field for our fans, we’re extremely pleased to partner with Facedrive Inc.,” said Matt Afinec, President and C.O.O. of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC. “We share in Facedrive’s mission to provide eco-friendly, convenient and safe transportation for all community members, and this will serve as a great alternative to driving for anyone coming to the stadium for a football or soccer game in 2019.”

Beginning in April, fans visiting Tim Hortons Field will have the opportunity to enjoy the convenience of Facedrive Ride Zone located on Balsam Avenue North to enhance the simplicity of their travel to and from events. Facedrive brand ambassadors will also be on-site to help fans download the app and navigate to the Facedrive Ride Zone.

“Facedrive believes loyal Tiger-Cats and Forge FC fans will choose a sustainable transportation option to help reduce city-wide emissions,” said Chairman of Facedrive, Sayan Navaratnam. “Facedrive has committed its growing platform, which is both environmentally friendly and socially responsible, for riders and drivers in the City of Hamilton. We are thrilled to be a corporate partner and ride sharing platform of choice of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC Hamilton.”

In addition to the added convenience of Facedrive as a travel option, the partnership will also include exclusive ride promotions throughout the season for Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC fans that download the app. Fans can follow @Ticats, @ForgeFCHamilton, and @Facedriveinc for up to date promo codes on game/match days, beginning with $10 off their ride with code FORGEFC1 for Forge FC’s Inaugural Match on April 27.