Keysight Technologies Integrates PathWave with Samsung’s 28FDS Process Design Kit to Reduce Development Time and Costs of Integrated Circuit Designs

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) and PathWave RFIC Design (GoldenGate) are integrated with the latest interoperable process design kit (iPDK) from Samsung for the 28FDS (28nm fully-depleted silicon-on-insulator) process technology. As a result, designers can jumpstart chip design work, reducing development time and costs.

Keysight’s PathWave is a software platform that enables agile and connected design and test. It accelerates product development by modernizing engineering workflows, connecting simulation and measurement data throughout the design, test, and manufacturing lifecycle.

Samsung’s 28FDS process technology combines high performance and low power consumption with responsiveness to power management design techniques and is showing promise for modern mobile and consumer multimedia chips. The new iPDK from Samsung enables designers to quickly create circuit designs and perform simulations.

“The integration of Samsung Foundry’s 28FDS technology for design and simulation with Keysight PathWave design solutions is the beginning of a new partnership between the two companies under Keysight’s Foundry Program,” said Punmark Ngangom, RFIC Foundry Program manager for Keysight Technologies. “Our mutual customers will be able to start their designs in PathWave ADS, or leverage the interoperability feature, to bring in designs from other EDA tools with Samsung’s 28FDS iPDK and do accurate circuit simulations and optimizations in PathWave ADS.”

Further details on the Samsung iPDK and the compatible PathWave design solutions can be found at the Keysight Foundry Program Partner webpage.

