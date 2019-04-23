MediQuant and Sutherland Healthcare Solutions Partner to Meet Growing Market Demand for Cutting-Edge, Active Archiving Solutions

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the latest of its strategic partnership arrangements, MediQuant®, the leading innovator and provider of enterprise active archiving solutions to hospitals and health systems, announced today a partnership with Sutherland Healthcare Solutions.

Sutherland is a global company supporting business process transformation, with the healthcare division optimizing financial and clinical performance across the healthcare continuum. The partnership will enable Sutherland Healthcare Solutions to support its health IT solutions with MediQuant’s technology and expertise in the archiving, management and activation of legacy data.

“After 18 months of successful collaboration between MediQuant and Sutherland Healthcare Solutions, the logical next step for both companies was to formally partner and go to market together,” said Jim Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer at MediQuant. “This partnership offers clients throughout the healthcare ecosystem an efficient way to archive and access data as they transform their IT systems.”

“Having spent more than 30 years in the development and delivery of innovative healthcare software and services, I cannot remember a time when there has been as much opportunity for digital transformation of our healthcare system,” said Graham Hughes, MD, Chief Executive of Sutherland Healthcare Solutions. “Our partnership with MediQuant allows us to work with customers to evolve their digital infrastructure, while maintaining access to a wealth of prior patient data.”

About MediQuant

Founded in 1999, and headquartered in Brecksville, Ohio, MediQuant is the leader in enterprise active archiving solutions for hospitals and health systems. The Company’s flagship product, DataArk®, is a solution that assists hospitals in retiring legacy clinical and patient accounting platforms and maintaining access to relevant data via a cloud-based software platform. Active archiving grants users the necessary functionality of a legacy system without the expense and risks. Data is kept active for quickly retrieving files, easily updating old records and continuing to bill accounts. MediQuant and its subsidiary DataEmerge serve nearly 200 individual health systems which represent more than 1,000 hospital and physician practice customers. For more information, visit www.mediquant.com.

About Sutherland

As a process transformation company, Sutherland rethinks and rebuilds processes for the digital age by combining the speed and insight of design thinking with the scale and accuracy of data analytics. The Company has been helping customers across industries from financial services to healthcare, achieve greater agility through transformed and automated customer experiences for over 30 years. Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., Sutherland employs thousands of professionals spanning 20 countries around the world. To learn more, please visit www.sutherlandglobal.com.