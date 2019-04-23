CURE Media Group Adds Twisted Pink to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURE Media Group — which reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates and research — announces the addition of Twisted Pink to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“We are excited to begin our partnership with Twisted Pink,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of CURE Media Group. “This organization works hard to advocate for metastatic breast cancer patients, and we look forward to working together to educate patients and caregivers.”

Twisted Pink is an advocacy group for those affected by metastatic breast cancer, with a goal of extending life and improving quality of life for late-stage patients and their families by funding metastatic (stage IV) breast cancer research. Twisted Pink was founded by Caroline Johnson after she discovered through her own experience with breast cancer that only 10 percent of funding is allotted to research specific to metastatic disease. The organization opened in 2014 and in the past five years has donated more than $623,000 to research for metastatic disease.

“Metastatic Breast Cancer is the cause of over 42,000 deaths per year in the U.S. alone. Twisted Pink works tirelessly to change these statistics by funding metastatic breast cancer research and advocating for the metastatic patient. We are thrilled to join the efforts of CURE Media Group to help us meet our mission.” Said Caroline Johnson, Founder, Executive Director, Twisted Pink.

The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group will work with Twisted Pink to get the word out about metastatic breast cancer and all other metastatic cancers in general.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates, Inc., family of businesses, which includes the acclaimed OncLive® platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more information, visit http://www.curetoday.com and http://www.mjhassoc.com.