CUTX Partners with City of Allen

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credit Union of Texas (CUTX) is excited to announce a new sponsorship program with the City of Allen. CUTX will be a key sponsor of several City of Allen events and will serve as financial literacy advocates for its residents. In addition to the city events, CUTX will also sponsor The Courses at Watters Creek Training and Coaching Facility and the Life in Allen program books, which are distributed three times a year to over 40,000 residents. The CUTX Community Engagement Team will continue to be very active in the community, meeting the residents and participating in local events.

Director of the Allen Parks and Recreation Department Tim Dentler, said, “Allen Parks and Recreation is extremely excited and thankful to work so closely with Credit Union of Texas to provide enhanced opportunities to further serve the Allen community. Through their generosity and support, CUTX has proven that they are truly committed to impacting lives in Allen.”

CUTX President and CEO Eric Pointer said this is the perfect opportunity for CUTX to show its commitment to the people of Allen, which will soon be home to the credit union’s corporate headquarters.

“We could not be more pleased about working with the City of Allen on matters that are important to the community,” Pointer said. “We are passionate about engaging in educational and fun experiences with the residents of the communities we serve to help them make solid, informed financial decisions. CUTX is fully committed to having more than just a corporate headquarters in the City of Allen; we want to do our part to make the community a better place to live, work and go to school.”

CUTX will be moving its headquarters to the new One Bethany East office building in the Watters Creek development in Allen later this summer.

About CUTX

For almost 90 years, Credit Union of Texas has been providing financial services to members throughout North Texas. Living out its vision to deliver an unexpected experience, CUTX has grown to over $1.4 billion in assets and now serves over 140,000 members through its 12 branch locations. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works or attends higher education in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and surrounding areas. For more information about CUTX, visit www.cutx.org.