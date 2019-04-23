Kronos Innovation Ecosystem Continues to Expand with New Workforce Dimensions Technology Partners

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kronos Incorporated today announced the continued growth of the Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network, expanding its innovation ecosystem with the introduction of new partner integrations and solution extensions that help customers solve specific business challenges across a variety of industries.

Leverage real-time Workforce Dimensions data to simplify and accelerate evidence-based decision making and strategy. Manhattan Associates combines its market-leading supply chain management and productivity reporting with scheduling and timekeeping data from Workforce Dimensions to help organizations unlock newfound levels of visibility to drive even better omnichannel and logistics efficiencies. meQuilibrium enables HR leaders to equip the entire workforce – both hourly and salaried employees – with critical resilience and agility skills that are proven to drive performance and engagement, and to help improve absence and turnover, by utilizing Workforce Dimensions data in its prescriptive and predictive performance analytics.



Build employee engagement – and deliver peace of mind – with financial wellness and earned wage access. Branch offers instant access to wages earned and budgeting tools, without impacting the payroll process. The application utilizes Workforce Dimensions data to further simplify and accelerate scheduling and time-off self-service, flexibility, and communication through its engagement-oriented user interface. PayActiv integrates with Workforce Dimensions to provide employees with real-time access to their earned income at any point in a given pay period, removing the need to seek an advance, loan, or use of credit. Salary Finance Advance lets employees see how much they’ve earned at any point during a given pay cycle and access up to 50% of their earnings without a loan or using credit before payday to cover unplanned and immediate expenses.



Streamline and simplify everyday processes to unburden employees and managers. Axsium Group’s state-of-the-art work measurement platform, Opus, seamlessly integrates with Workforce Dimensions to provide location-specific labor models and standards to create better schedules. Asher Group's Telephone Time Punch seamlessly integrates with Workforce Dimensions to capture punches made by telephone – with the ability to log hours by cost center when necessary – ensuring employees receive credit for hours worked and providing managers with real-time visibility of remote crews. Form.com by WorldAPP is a highly configurable, industry-agnostic enterprise data collection and reporting solution that integrates with Workforce Dimensions to minimize manual form completion to streamline processes and optimize efficiency.



“Workforce Dimensions Technology Partners help Kronos customers align and integrate with the solutions their employees already use every day to solve critical business problems and improve productivity, performance, and employee engagement. The extensibility of Workforce Dimensions, including real-time data sharing enabled by the open API interface in the Kronos D5 platform, has resulted in a fast-growing ecosystem focused on innovation, usability, and value.”

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day.

