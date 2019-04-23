Travelers Introduces Innovative Risk Management Mobile App for Business Customers

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced a new and innovative mobile app for its business insurance customers called Risk Toolworks™. Available on iOS and Android devices, the app allows customers to access the company’s best tools, guides and resources from their mobile devices to conveniently manage risks.

“ We’ve specialized in preparing for and preventing risks for more than 100 years, and this new app puts that expertise at our customers’ fingertips,” said Carol Hanover, Field Director, Risk Control, Travelers. “ With real-time access to interactive tools and an extensive library of safety resources, Risk Toolworks enables our customers to quickly get tools and information they can use to help protect their businesses and keep their employees safe.”

In addition to more than 1,000 risk management guides and training resources, Risk Toolworks offers the following features:

Checklist and Inspection Tool : Customizable lists help customers monitor hazards and controls and take steps to help prevent losses.

: Customizable lists help customers monitor hazards and controls and take steps to help prevent losses. Task Manager : This tool helps customers track and manage safety-related activities throughout their organization.

: This tool helps customers track and manage safety-related activities throughout their organization. Self-Assessments : Customers can evaluate their safety programs, identify opportunities to strengthen them and obtain guidance on how to address any gaps .

: Customers can evaluate their safety programs, identify opportunities to strengthen them and obtain guidance on how to address any gaps Risk Control Correspondence Archive : Customers can easily access recommendations, safety resources, loss analyses and other correspondence they have received from their Travelers Risk Control professional.

: Customers can easily access recommendations, safety resources, loss analyses and other correspondence they have received from their Travelers Risk Control professional. Industrial Hygiene Lab Order Forms : Customers can complete simple forms to easily obtain industrial hygiene equipment needed for testing air quality, noise level, etc.

: Customers can complete simple forms to easily obtain industrial hygiene equipment needed for testing air quality, noise level, etc. ZoneCheck℠: Construction customers can use geolocation and construction site information like soil types to help identify equipment-generated ground vibration risks during construction projects.

Travelers customers who already have access to the Risk Control customer portal can now download Risk Toolworks from the Apple App Store or Google Play. For initial access, users log in with their portal ID and password. After authenticating their account, users can sign in via fingertip or facial recognition or by entering their account password.

For more information on Risk Toolworks, watch the demo video and visit travelers.com. For general information on Travelers’ Risk Control tools and services, visit Travelers Risk Control website.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $30 billion in 2018. For more information, visit www.travelers.com.