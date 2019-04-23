Liberty Global Announces Prime Video Partnership with Amazon

DENVER, Colorado--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Global, the world’s largest international TV and broadband provider, today announced a multi-year deal with Amazon to make the best content and viewing experience available to 4 million Virgin Media TV customers in the UK.

Virgin Media will be the first of Liberty Global’s European operations to integrate the Amazon Prime Video app within its Ultra HD V6 set-top box.

The launch adds award-winning and critically-acclaimed Amazon Originals The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Grand Tour and the highly-anticipated Good Omens starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, as well as Premier League coverage offered by Prime Video to Virgin Media’s extensive offering of broadcast and on demand programming across its multi-device TV service. Virgin Media customers will also have access to a range of Ultra High Definition (UHD) and HDR TV shows and movies.

The deal further enhances Liberty Global’s strategy to combine the very best over-the-top online video apps and offerings from major streaming players, with its own world-class content and TV functionality, in a seamlessly-integrated experience. Customers can search, access and enjoy the top movies, series and sports they love with the convenience and flexibility of a single platform – powered by ultrafast broadband networks that enable high-quality, buffer-free viewing.

Enrique Rodriguez, Liberty Global’s EVP and Chief Technology Officer commented, “We’re excited to partner with Amazon to deliver its highly-popular content, including Amazon Originals and Exclusives, directly to our consumers. We know our customers want to see their favorites shows and programming on their big screen at home, and our partnership with streaming services like Amazon continues to make that happen.”

Jay Marine, Vice President, Amazon Prime Video Europe commented: “We have made it even easier for our customers to enjoy Prime Video including Amazon Originals like The Grand Tour, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the highly-anticipated Good Omens starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant. We are excited that these shows and many others, award-winning movies and our forthcoming exclusive Premier League matches will all be available on Virgin Media’s V6 box for millions of Prime members across the country.”

Lutz Schüler, Chief Operating Officer, Virgin Media, added: “This partnership with Amazon reinforces our track record of teaming with the best to give our customers unbeatable content. Virgin Media customers will soon be able to seamlessly search for and watch incredible Amazon Prime programming directly from their V6 box in the highest possible quality. With thousands of box sets, movies, exclusive and original content, as well as 20 live Premier League games airing later this year, Virgin Media customers will have even more of the TV they love in one place all powered by our ultrafast connectivity.”

Virgin Media customers will be able to access the Prime Video application through Virgin TV from this Summer.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is the world’s largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in 10 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the video, internet and communications revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 21 million customers subscribing to 45 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through 12 million access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.