StorONE Ramps Up Distribution of Unified Enterprise Storage Solutions With Tech Data Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StorONE today announced that it has strengthened its distribution of its software-defined storage (SDS) technology that delivers enterprise-class storage, high performance, and complete data protection through a new partnership with Tech Data, the world’s leading end-to-end distributor of technology products, services and solutions. The deal expands the availability of StorONE’s All Flash Array, Virtual Machine, High Capacity and Secondary Storage solutions, while leveraging the powerful support and service backed by Tech Data.

With the maturation of StorONE’s complete integrated enterprise data protection offerings, the company seeks to ensure that its Software Defined Storage (SDS) solutions are fully available in additional marketplaces on the hardware and protocol of customers’ choice for ultimate flexibility, ease of use and OPEX. Because StorONE’s product line is completely hardware agnostic, Tech Data will be able to sell it bundled with any drive (SSD, NVMe and HDD), any protocol (block, file and object), any storage solution (AFA, high capacity, high performance and virtual machine appliance) and now available at any location.

“We are excited to expand our product portfolio with four different solutions derived from the same, single software offering,” said Joe Cousins, vice president, Global Computing Components, Tech Data. “StorONE’s Software Defined Storage (SDS) offerings are compelling because of their ability to deliver high performance, high capacity and complete integrated enterprise data protection. These data services, in conjunction with the hardware solutions in our portfolio, offer customers truly unified enterprise storage solutions that can be customized to best meet their exacting needs.”

StorONE’s patented technology can support multiple enterprise functions: reach breakthrough performance from AFA, SSD and NVMe solutions, create high performance multi-application secondary storage systems, supply persistent storage to virtualized environments, and/or use lower-cost commodity components to provide high capacity low footprint solutions.

“StorONE is fundamentally a core technology company providing multiple Software Defined Storage (SDS) solutions, unlike other vendors that only deliver niche products,” said Gal Naor, StorONE co-founder and CEO. “Expanding to the channel and having a distributor like Tech Data help with fulfillment is a winning proposition for all involved. Now enterprises throughout North America have a new avenue to purchase and implement four different StorONE solutions with the confidence of execution that working with Tech Data provides.”

Organizations looking to implement StorONE-based storage solutions with Tech Data’s wide range of technical and business support services can inquire by emailing gcc-amer@techdata.com.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 83 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 10 straight years. Global Computing Components (GCC) is a specialized solution business of Tech Data and provides the component building blocks required to design and build differentiated solutions for the client, enterprise and data center markets. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About StorONE

StorONE has developed a breakthrough storage software technology that for the first time allows enterprises to solve their biggest data performance, protection and complexity issues with independent software. In addition to making the life of the data center manager easier, StorONE dramatically reduces the cost of enterprise storage. The StorONE software is the most complete solution on the market and leads by supporting all protocols (block, file and object), all drives, all hardware, and works with all workloads and applications while running together in the same system with minimal hardware. StorONE is led by a team with a proven track record of changing the utilization and pricing in the data storage industry and backed by a board that includes industry visionaries from three of the largest companies in the world. StorONE has filed more than 50 patents and has attracted investments from leading drive manufacturers like Seagate. Additional information about StorONE is available at https://www.storone.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.