Foresters Friendly Society to Replatform its Legacy Systems with Majesco LifePlus Solutions in the Cloud

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO), a global provider of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, is delighted to announce that it has signed an agreement with Foresters Friendly Society to deliver full, end-to-end policy lifecycle support for their digital strategy. The Society will implement Majesco’s SaaS solutions, including Life AdminPlus, Life DistributionPlus, and Life IllustratePlus, to meet their strategic business objectives.

Foresters Friendly Society chose Majesco for its end-to-end capabilities that will equip the Society with future-proofed technology that enhance its digital capability to meet the emerging challenges it faces in a dynamic marketplace. Majesco will deliver a digitally compliant journey for all Foresters Friendly Society members.

Grant Streader, Head of Insurance Operations at Foresters Friendly Society, commented: “To ensure we are fully equipped to deliver our vision of being the most member-centric mutual, we recognise the need to invest in our existing IT applications with a cloud hosted environment for our business operations. We needed a digital solution that will lower the cost of new business acquisition whilst improving efficiencies and increase our speed to market with new products. Throughout the selection process Majesco proved its capabilities in these areas. We look forward to working with Majesco to deliver the agreed solution to assist in achieving our strategic business goals.”

Philip Naughton, Executive Director Business Development at Majesco, commented: “Following Exaxe’s acquisition by Majesco, we are delighted to have been able to offer even further capability to Foresters Friendly Society. We are looking forward to a successful implementation supporting Foresters Friendly Society’s business growth by delivering a digital by default solution.”

Majesco LifePlus Solutions are tomorrow’s solution for individual life, pensions and wealth management. Majesco’s component-based SaaS solutions provide full policy lifecycle support from customer fact-find right through to payment of a claim. Majesco LifePlus Solutions allow clients to avoid large upfront licence fees, to pay per usage and work anywhere, anytime.

About Majesco

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) provides technology, expertise, and leadership that helps insurers modernize, innovate and connect to build the future of their business – and the future of insurance – at speed and scale. Our platforms connect people and businesses to insurance in ways that are innovative, hyper-relevant, compelling and personal. Over 190 insurance companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group Benefits are transforming their businesses by modernizing, optimizing or creating new business models with Majesco. Our market-leading solutions include CloudInsurer™ P&C Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); CloudInsurer™ L&A and Group Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); Digital1st Insurance™ with Digital1st eConnect™, Digital1st EcoExchange™ and Digital1st Platform™ – a cloud-native, microservices and open API platform; Distribution Management, Data and Analytics and an Enterprise Data Warehouse. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.

About Foresters Friendly Society

Foresters Friendly Society was founded in 1834 and is a mutual organisation. The Society has approximately 73,000 members across 190 UK branches. The Society offers a range of financial savings, investment and insurance products, as well as a range of member benefits, including discretionary educational grants and healthcare support. Nearly £1m in discretionary financial grants and charitable donations was paid out in 2017.

The Society has a strong heritage backed by a modern brand and cares about its members, putting them at the heart of everything it does. Supporting charitable causes and getting involved in community activities is an essential part of the Society's work. Each year the Society supports a charity and its fundraising activities are focused on supporting that charity. The Association of Air Ambulances Charity was the chosen charity for 2017/2018, and over £68,000 was raised by members. Action on Hearing Loss is the chosen charity for 2018/2019.

Foresters Friendly Society is the trading name of The Ancient Order of Foresters Friendly Society Limited which is an Incorporated Friendly Society (Registration No. 511F) and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Registration No. 110029).

Membership benefits are not regulated and are regularly reviewed to ensure they are relevant to members.

www.forestersfriendlysociety.co.uk

