UroGen Pharma Announces Early Stage Feasibility Agreement with Janssen

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:URGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments to address unmet needs in the field of uro-oncology, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen) to conduct an early-stage feasibility evaluation in a therapeutic area of mutual interest. UroGen and Janssen will each conduct certain activities under the terms of the agreement.

“We are excited to enter into this agreement with Janssen, an industry leader with a history of developing transformative therapies,” said Liz Barrett, President and Chief Executive Officer of UroGen. “We maintain a strong commitment to bringing innovative treatments to patients in areas of unmet need.”

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:URGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing advanced non-surgical treatments to address unmet needs in the field of urology, with a focus on uro-oncology. UroGen has developed RTGel™ reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s lead investigational candidates, UGN-101 (mitomycin gel) for instillation, and UGN-102 (mitomycin gel) for intravesical instillation, are designed to potentially ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, respectively. UroGen is headquartered in New York, NY with operations in Los Angeles, CA and Israel.

