GTS, the Largest Market Maker at the NYSE, Welcomes Pinterest to the Public Markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTS, a leading electronic market maker across global financial instruments, is pleased to serve Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) as their Designated Market Maker and welcome them as the newest issuer at the New York Stock Exchange.

Pinterest’s initial public offering (IPO) on April 18 was one of the largest of the year, with a Day One market capitalization of almost $13 billion. The GTS floor team, with over 20 years of experience working together, has handled more than 200 IPOs and has been number-one in IPO allocations by capital raised for the last six straight years. GTS commits more than $2 billion in capital each day in order to help make fair and orderly markets at all times.

Ari Rubenstein, co-founder and CEO of GTS said, “The Pinterest IPO was a fantastic celebration. Pinterest is one of America’s most exciting and innovative companies and we are delighted to be its DMM. GTS is honored that so many amazing public companies from around the world call the NYSE and GTS home.”

GTS’s Designated Market Maker operation lists approximately 1,200 issuers and almost 900 operating companies, for a combined market capitalization of approximately $12.5 trillion, making it the largest DMM on the floor of the NYSE. One hundred and sixty-four members of the S&P 500 call GTS home – and listed companies include Disney (NYSE: DIS), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), whose IPO was the largest in exchange history.

Patrick Murphy, GTS managing director who leads the firm’s floor operation said, “We bring our experience and relationships to the floor every day and pair human interaction with GTS’s proprietary, state-of-the-art technology. We are a core liquidity provider to help reduce volatility and the overall cost of capital to issuers.”

About GTS

GTS is a global electronic market maker, powered by combining market expertise with innovative, proprietary technology. As a quantitative trading firm continually building for the future, GTS leverages the latest in artificial intelligence systems and sophisticated pricing models to bring consistency, efficiency, and transparency to today’s financial markets. GTS accounts for 3-6% of daily cash equities volume in the U.S. and trades over 10,000 different instruments globally. GTS is the largest Designated Market Maker (DMM) at the New York Stock Exchange, responsible for nearly $12.5 trillion of market capitalization.

For more information on GTS, please visit www.gtsx.com.