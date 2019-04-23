Actian Collaborates with Looker to Deliver Next Generation Cloud Data Warehouse Interactive Visual Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actian, the hybrid data management, analytics and integration company, announced today that it has joined the Looker Partner Network ecosystem to enable customers to transform their business by providing a single-source of truth for quickly accessing and gaining insights into data across more users simultaneously.

As a member of the Looker Partner Network ecosystem , Actian plays a critical role in the program’s mission to empower individuals and companies by offering data analytics and business insights to every department, at every scale, at the speed of business. By partnering together, Actian and Looker enable access to a robust data platform where data-driven users can analyze and take action on real-time data.

“We're thrilled to partner with Looker to provide customers with the solutions they need to easily access data for superior business analytics, no matter where their hybrid data resides – on-premise, in the cloud or both,” said Jeff Veis, Chief Marketing Officer at Actian. “Looker and Actian's Gen III cloud data warehouse fully managed solution, Actian Avalanche™, makes it easier than ever to harness ad-hoc data analytics at scale without compromise, delivering new levels of price performance, even at scale.”

Looker’s unique architectural design takes direct advantage of Actian Avalanche’s superior performance and scalability across large data sets and concurrent users. Deployed in less than 20 minutes, with built-in connectors for multi-cloud and on-premise apps, Hadoop repositories, and Spark data ingestion, Actian Avalanche is a game changer for companies seeking a competitive advantage from instant insights into their enterprise data.

“Organizations across all departments are becoming increasingly more reliant on fresh real-time data to drive their business and everyday decisions,” said Keenan Rice, Vice President of Global Alliances and Emerging Markets at Looker. “We’re thrilled to add Actian as it furthers our mission to bring together the best technology and consulting companies from around the globe to help empower people through the smarter use of data.”

“Actian integrates seamlessly with Looker and, even more pleasingly, delivers the same speed and performance we've become used to from Actian. Combined with Looker's powerful user interface this means that we're able to make informed pricing decisions as and when they come up, without being held back by slow servers or limited machine learning,” said August Ludwigs, Pricing Analyst of The AA UK, a mutual customer of Actian and Looker. “As a small team with limited people resources this is a prerequisite for being successful in a dynamic marketplace like insurance, and also where we see Looker adding the greatest value.”

The Looker platform for data provides actionable visualization insight for data managed by Actian Avalanche, Actian Vector and Actian X hybrid data solutions. Try the new interactive visual solution, available immediately, with a 30-day, $500 free credit trial offer: https://www.actian.com/avalanche/.

About Actian – Activate your Data™

Actian, the hybrid data management, analytics and integration company, delivers data as a competitive advantage to thousands of customers worldwide. Through the deployment of innovative hybrid data technologies and solutions Actian ensures that business critical systems can transact and integrate at their very best – on premise, in the cloud or both. Thousands of forward-thinking organizations around the globe trust Actian to help them solve the toughest data challenges to transform how they run their businesses, today and in the future. For more, visit http://www.actian.com.

“Actian”, “Avalanche” and “Activate your Data” are trademarks of Actian Corporation and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.