Canada Will Use Iteris iPeMS to Improve Nationwide Mobility

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that Transport Canada, Canada’s federal transportation agency, has selected Iteris iPeMS® to support its countrywide transportation system’s performance management program.

Utilizing real-time and archived traffic data from HERE Technologies – a global leader in mapping and location platform services – iPeMS provides Transport Canada with analytics and visualizations for car and truck-based traffic data.

Transport Canada has access to powerful iPeMS features including: dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis; features to help identify and mitigate bottlenecks and congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend reports and congestion charts to track reliability and support planning; and easy analysis of major Canadian roadways.

The Transport Canada instance of iPeMS is powered by iPeMS’ next-generation platform, which features advanced capabilities, including the ability to ingest a wider range of information, such as data from connected and autonomous vehicles. The fully enhanced platform will be released later this year.

“It is our honor and privilege to support Transport Canada’s goal of improving the performance of its roadways, as well as the safety and quality of life of the travelling public,” said Scott Perley, vice president of Transportation Systems at Iteris. “With the implementation of Iteris’ advanced iPeMS platform, Transport Canada will be able to apply analytics to make Canada’s roads safer and more efficient on a national scale.”

Transport Canada joins over 20 government agencies and municipalities throughout North America, including the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the Utah Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the California Department of Transportation and the City of Toronto, that use the powerful analytics and visualization capabilities of iPeMS to manage, measure and optimize complex transportation networks.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the impact and benefits of the iPeMS platform to improve roadway safety and efficiency. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully deliver our services timely and cost effectively; impacts of variances and other changes to the Government’s goals and plans; government scheduling, funding and budgetary issues and delays; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; impacts of influences of general economic, political, environment, and other conditions in the markets we address; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).