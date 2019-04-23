Sphere Announces Strategic Partnership with Qgiv, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sphere, the leading provider of end-to-end integrated payments and security software, today announced it has made a strategic investment in Qgiv, Inc. (Qgiv), a provider of cloud-based fundraising software that facilitates payments as part of its solution for nonprofit and charitable organization fundraising. This partnership advances Sphere’s strategy to integrate deeply within high-growth core vertical markets by surrounding its current payments offerings in the nonprofit vertical with leading software.

Qgiv provides a variety of digital fundraising tools for nonprofit and faith-based organizations, including online donation forms, event registrations, peer-to-peer fundraising, text-based fundraising and messaging tools, giving kiosks, a donor-facing giving app, and more—all of which are easily managed from one control panel.

“Qgiv strategically complements Sphere’s growth initiatives to enhance technology that facilitates payments in more innovative and secure ways,” said Steve Rizzuto, chief executive officer of Sphere. “Their path to continued growth aligns with Sphere’s strengths in integrated, secure payment solutions.”

“The addition of Qgiv to the Sphere family of companies significantly advances our strategy of integrating key software applications to our core payments offering, in this case in the nonprofit and charitable giving sector,” said Andrew Rueff, executive chairman of Sphere. “Todd Baylis, chief executive officer and co-founder, and his team have established Qgiv as a leading software company in a highly attractive vertical market, and they have a reputation for delivering innovative software solutions. This aligns very well with Sphere’s core values and strategy.”

“We’re excited to partner with Sphere and truly believe that their platform, roadmap and extensive knowledge of integrated payments will ultimately provide great benefits to the customers we work with and the nonprofit market as a whole,” said Baylis of Qgiv. “We look forward to partnering with Andrew, Steve and the Sphere team to continue to improve and iterate Qgiv’s online fundraising platform based on customer feedback and solving the needs of our current and future customers.”

For more information on Sphere, please visit http://www.spherecommerce.com.

About Sphere

Sphere, powered by TrustCommerce technology, is a leading provider of end-to-end integrated payments, security software, payments gateway and merchant acquiring products and services. Sphere serves large, complex enterprises and small local businesses across a range of vertically oriented end-markets, including healthcare, education, parking, insurance and nonprofit. Sphere’s integrated payments technology and security software enable its clients to process payments in a way that is: highly secure and compliant, integrated with their core business software, omnichannel, and processor-neutral. Sphere’s partner-centric focused payments solutions serve small, midsize and enterprise level businesses and software companies in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

About Qgiv, Inc.

Qgiv, Inc. is a leading online fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their base in Lakeland, FL, they currently serve more than 3,000 nonprofit organizations in the United States and Canada. Qgiv’s aim is to help nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-informed development and close attention to industry best practices. They offer no-contract pricing, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with industry-leading donor management and CRM software to make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. To learn more, please visit https://www.qgiv.com.