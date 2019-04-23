Frederick Wildman Adds Domaine Tariquet to Fine Wine Portfolio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frederick Wildman and Sons, Ltd. is proud to announce its appointment as national importer for Domaine Tariquet, Gascon producer of wines and Bas-Armagnacs. The addition of this notable family-owned estate enhances Frederick Wildman’s longstanding portfolio of celebrated French brands.

Situated in the heart of Gascony, between the Atlantic Ocean and the Pyrenees Mountains, Domaine Tariquet benefits from the mild influence of an oceanic climate. A strong temperature amplitude between summer days and nights produces ripe grapes with thick skins full of freshness and fruit. A mosaic of soils with clay-limestone and “boulbène” (silica, clay, sand) enhanced by ochre-colored sand known as “sables fauves,” deep and draining, result in the perfect terroir for white varietals.

The first Bas-Armagnacs, France’s oldest brandy hailing back over 700 years, have been produced at Domaine Tariquet since 1683. Today this estate counts 1,125 hectares of vines—100 of which are dedicated to the Armagnac production—and has been family-owned by the Grassa family since 1912, currently under the fifth generation. As “Propriétaire-Récoltant” (wine grower), all the wines and Bas-Armagnacs are produced exclusively from the family’s vineyards and are estate bottled.

“Domaine Tariquet and its unique style is a fantastic addition to our French Estates portfolio,” stated Derek Blackburn, SVP Marketing. “We are pleased to give our customers the opportunity to discover the region of Gascony and the distinctive style of wines and Armagnacs that Domaine Tariquet produces.”

The production of the Grassa family’s first Côtes de Gascogne white wine, “Domaine Tariquet Classic,” began in 1982. This wine is made with Ugni blanc, Colombard, Sauvignon and Gros Manseng grapes. The Ugni blanc and Colombard grape varieties are traditionally used in the production of Armagnac. Today, this wine is the most represented white wine in restaurants across the great French cities of Bordeaux and Toulouse. In addition to Domaine Tariquet Classic, Frederick Wildman & Sons will import varietal wines, a 100% Chardonnay and a 100% Sauvignon Blanc, the Rosé de Pressée (blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Syrah and Tannat grapes), and the off-dry Gros Manseng “Premières Grives.” The range of Bas-Armagnacs includes VS, VSOP, XO, Blanche Armagnac, and vintage 1995.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Frederick Wildman & Sons and honored being part of such a well-recognized portfolio of family wineries,” explained Rémy Grassa, co-owner & winemaker of Domaine Tariquet.

Domaine Tariquet wines and Bas-Armagnac will be available as of April 2019 through Wildman’s network of national distributors. The suggested retail price for the whites is between $10.99 and $19.99, and for the Bas-Armagnacs between $39.99 and $189.

ABOUT FREDERICK WILDMAN AND SONS:

Importers of fine wines and spirits since 1934, the familiar Frederick Wildman and Sons, Ltd., oval is found on every bottle sold and is recognized around the world as a symbol of quality assurance.

