Radian Now Offers Mortgage Insurance Pricing through Compass Analytics

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radian Guaranty Inc., the mortgage insurance (MI) subsidiary of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), announced today that Radian MI is now available directly through Compass Analytics’ product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine, CompassPPE™ (CPPE).

This integration is helping ensure customers receive Radian’s most competitive MI rates by providing them access to a comprehensive, contemporary PPE that is designed to optimize speed, flexibility and accuracy. Lenders and loan officers can conveniently view precise, side-by-side comparisons of Radian’s MI products in one seamless transaction.

"Radian is dedicated to providing our customers with accurate and streamlined access to our product offerings and, through our integration with Compass Analytics, we are continuing to make good on that promise,” said Radian Chief Franchise Officer Brien McMahon. “No matter the pricing options our customers use, CompassPPE™ puts accurate, granular pricing tools in the palm of their hands.”

Through CPPE, Radian offers pricing for a standard rate card, as well as RADAR Rates, Radian’s more granular MI pricing option that allows lenders to search with confidence knowing that each rate quote is fine-tuned to their borrower's individual risk profile and loan attributes.

"Compass Analytics is proud to partner with an industry leader like Radian,” said Nancy Pollard, Managing Director of Pricing Technologies. “Our vision for pricing technology aligns with Radian’s goal of providing customers with accurate, customized pricing tools that allow them to make well-informed decisions and transact with ease."

For more information about Radian’s comprehensive suite of real estate and mortgage solutions, visit www.radian.biz.

About Radian

Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real estate, and title services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Learn more about Radian’s financial strength and flexibility at www.radian.biz and visit www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

About Compass Analytics, LLC

Compass Analytics is an innovator in the FinTech industry and a leading provider of pricing technology to lenders. Compass develops cutting-edge analytics and offers advisory and active risk management services to mortgage bankers, traders, investors, and banks. Compass Analytics’ platform is revolutionizing the way home loans are formed and sold through the use of innovative real-time technology supported with services, expertise, and guidance. Compass’ suite of tools includes CompassPoint™, CompassPPE™, CompassBid™, CompassDirect™, and CompassCommit™.