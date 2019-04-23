Zerto Builds Sales Momentum with Microsoft Azure as Key Programs Achieve Global Adoption

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zerto, an industry leader for IT resilience, has today reported significant momentum from its worldwide partner relationship with Microsoft. Zerto saw a 330 percent increase in co-sell deals from 2017 to 2018 and is consistently performing as a global top 10 Microsoft Co-Sell Partner. Zerto is increasing investment in the partnership through the Azure Sponsorship program, and by offering key support for upcoming Microsoft End of Support (EOS) migrations and future roadmap coordination.

“Our partnership with Microsoft has become a highly collaborative and effective solution for customers who want to move beyond backup and recovery, to IT resilience,” commented Peter Kerr, VP of global alliances, Zerto. “Microsoft products and cloud services blend seamlessly with the Zerto IT Resilience Platform to offer IT leaders simplicity, enterprise scale and agile data protection, so it is important for us to continue to work closely to enable adoption.”

As part of the Microsoft Azure Sponsorship program and in coordination with Microsoft, Zerto is offering up to $3,000 of free Azure credits for assessments, proof of concepts and deployments. Available to current customers, prospects or partners, these funds can help provide guidance on how to fully harness a current Zerto deployment, expand a partial deployment or provide a risk-free way for the cloud curious to test out adoption and migration in their environment.

Additionally, the coming year expects to see Microsoft end support for both Windows Server 2008 and SQL Server 2008, a challenge that customers need to address. Zerto is ideally positioned to assist users with legacy workload migration. Customers can use Zerto to migrate workloads in just three clicks for simple, hassle-free upgrades to currently supported systems. Microsoft is helping to smooth the migration path by offering three years of support for customers that migrate EOS workloads.

Customers, potential customers and partners can learn more about how to harness the power of combined Zerto and Microsoft offerings in joint roadshows throughout this year.

