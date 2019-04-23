Slingshot Aerospace Awarded $6M Contract by Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center for Next-Generation Space Situational Awareness and Enterprise Space Battle Management

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slingshot Aerospace, Inc., an advanced analytics company, announced a $6 million contract award with the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) to rapidly prototype and deploy machine learning capabilities to augment a wide variety of Enterprise Space Battle Management mission needs. Slingshot’s innovative multi-domain toolset, known as Orbital Atlas™, will enable warfighters to pivot from traditional Space Situational Awareness focusing on space catalog maintenance toward a more tactical, predictive, and evidence-driven solution.

SMC’s Space Superiority Systems Directorate exercised the 2019 contract option and expanded the value over a two-year period of performance.

SMC is eager to tap into the innovations of artificial intelligence and cloud computing, and is employing a variety of contracting methods to leverage commercial automation capabilities to augment conventional space mission areas. The accelerated timeframe in which this contract was awarded validates the applicability of Slingshot’s commercial versioning of Orbital Atlas™, demonstrating benefits for industry and government organizations.

Orbital Atlas™ is a predictive modeling engine that applies machine learning to massive amounts of space observation data and other contextual data streams to characterize patterns and predict events enabling warfighters, analysts, and senior decision makers to make better mission-critical decisions at the speed of relevance.

ABOUT SLINGSHOT AEROSPACE

Slingshot Aerospace, Inc. ("Slingshot") is an advanced analytics company that employs artificial intelligence to draw insights from a synthesis of satellite, aerial, drone and other contextual data streams for defense, disaster response, and commercial applications. Slingshot's user-centered geospatial and space domain software, in addition to their edge products, close the gap between data analysis and critical decision making. Founded in 2016 in El Segundo, CA and in Austin, TX, Slingshot aims to significantly improve the value of the data customers consume, allowing them to gain competitive advantage, reduce risk and lower costs.